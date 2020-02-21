Listen Live Sports

LIU 86, Fairleigh Dickinson 81

February 21, 2020 10:48 pm
 
LIU (13-15)

Flowers 6-15 6-10 20, Ndim 0-0 0-2 0, Batts 2-6 1-1 6, Jackson 7-14 2-3 21, Clark 7-17 6-9 20, Cotton 5-10 3-4 16, Ballantyne 1-1 0-0 3, Cisse 0-0 0-0 0, Nicholson 0-0 0-0 0, Bradley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-63 18-29 86.

FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON (8-18)

Bishop 8-19 1-1 18, Williams 7-13 3-5 17, Dunn 2-6 0-0 6, Jenkins 8-19 6-7 25, Malone-Key 3-8 2-4 9, Powell 1-2 1-3 3, Rush 1-2 0-0 3, Saliba 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-69 13-20 81.

Halftime_LIU 37-35. 3-Point Goals_LIU 12-27 (Jackson 5-9, Cotton 3-5, Flowers 2-7, Ballantyne 1-1, Batts 1-3, Clark 0-2), Fairleigh Dickinson 8-23 (Jenkins 3-8, Dunn 2-5, Rush 1-2, Malone-Key 1-3, Bishop 1-4, Powell 0-1). Fouled Out_Dunn. Rebounds_LIU 39 (Flowers 14), Fairleigh Dickinson 42 (Williams 11). Assists_LIU 15 (Jackson 5), Fairleigh Dickinson 15 (Jenkins 6). Total Fouls_LIU 20, Fairleigh Dickinson 23. A_712 (5,000).

