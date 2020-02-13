LIU 90, CCSU 74

LIU (12-13)

Flowers 8-13 2-2 21, Batts 3-3 2-2 10, Cotton 1-3 0-0 3, Jackson 4-11 4-6 15, Clark 8-15 5-6 22, Agosto 5-10 2-2 14, Nicholson 1-2 0-0 3, Ndim 0-0 0-0 0, Ballantyne 0-0 2-2 2, Bridgewater 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-57 17-20 90.

CCSU (2-24)

Wallace 2-2 0-0 4, Wilson 1-7 0-0 2, Krishnan 7-15 1-1 17, Rowe 1-7 0-0 2, Outlaw 3-8 0-0 6, Reed 7-10 0-0 21, Tennyson 3-6 2-2 10, Newkirk 1-5 0-0 3, Coleman 3-10 0-0 6, Ayangma 1-4 0-0 3, Marshall 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-74 3-3 74.

Halftime_LIU 45-42. 3-Point Goals_LIU 13-25 (Flowers 3-4, Jackson 3-7, Batts 2-2, Agosto 2-4, Cotton 1-1, Nicholson 1-2, Clark 1-5), CCSU 13-25 (Reed 7-8, Tennyson 2-4, Krishnan 2-5, Ayangma 1-2, Newkirk 1-2, Coleman 0-1, Outlaw 0-1, Wilson 0-2). Rebounds_LIU 38 (Flowers 13), CCSU 32 (Reed, Coleman 8). Assists_LIU 18 (Jackson 7), CCSU 13 (Rowe, Tennyson 3). Total Fouls_LIU 12, CCSU 16.

