Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

LIU Brooklyn seeks revenge on Sacred Heart

February 28, 2020 6:30 am
 
1 min read
      

Long Island-Brooklyn (14-16, 9-8) vs. Sacred Heart (18-12, 11-6)

William Pitt Center – West Gym, Fairfield, Connecticut; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Island-Brooklyn seeks revenge on Sacred Heart after dropping the first matchup in Brooklyn. The teams last went at it on Feb. 15, when the Pioneers shot 45.9 percent from the field while holding Long Island-Brooklyn to just 41.5 percent on their way to the eight-point victory.

STEPPING UP: Sacred Heart’s E.J. Anosike has averaged 15.7 points and 11.4 rebounds while Koreem Ozier has put up 13.9 points. For the Sharks, Raiquan Clark has averaged 20 points and 7.6 rebounds while Ty Flowers has put up 14.3 points and 10 rebounds.CLUTCH CLARK: Clark has connected on 32.4 percent of the 74 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 14 over his last five games. He’s also converted 67.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

Advertisement

WINLESS WHEN: Long Island-Brooklyn is 0-8 when scoring fewer than 66 points and 14-8 when scoring at least 66.

        Insight by Equinix: Learn how DIA and NSA create a secure and flexible infrastructure to use AI and machine learning tools in this free webinar.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Sharks have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Pioneers. Sacred Heart has 34 assists on 71 field goals (47.9 percent) over its previous three matchups while Long Island-Brooklyn has assists on 37 of 77 field goals (48.1 percent) during its past three games.

SECOND CHANCES: Sacred Heart has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 34.9 percent this year. That rate is ranked 19th in the country. The offensive rebound percentage for Long Island-Brooklyn stands at just 22.6 percent (ranked 323rd).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Ross arrives in Bulgaria

Today in History

1972: Pioneer 10 spacecraft launched to Jupiter