Llewellyn, Schwieger lead Princeton past Columbia 81-74

February 9, 2020 5:14 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Jaelin Llewellyn had 19 points as Princeton got past Columbia 81-74 on Sunday and joined Yale atop the Ivy League standings.

Ryan Schwieger added 18 points for the Tigers, while Richmond Aririguzoh chipped in 16 points and four assists. Llewellyn converted all 10 of his foul shots. He added a team-high six rebounds.

Drew Friberg had 11 points and Jerome Desrosiers 10 for Princeton (10-9, 5-1 Ivy League), which was coming off its lone league loss, 73-63, to Cornell on Saturday.

Mike Smith tied a season high with 30 points for the Lions (6-16, 1-5), who have now lost five games in a row. Ike Nweke added 12 points. Tai Bibbs had 11 points and Jack Forrest 10

Princeton plays Yale at home on Friday. Columbia plays Dartmouth on the road on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

