Lofton scores 21, St. Bonaventure knocks off Duquesne 83-80

February 8, 2020 5:58 pm
 
MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Kyle Lofton had 21 points, including five 3-pointers, and added seven assists as St. Bonaventure edged Duquesne 83-80 on Saturday.

St. Bonaventure did not trail in the second half and the only tie was 77-all after Duquesne’s Sincere Carry hit a 3-pointer with 1:36 remaining. Kyle Lofton followed with a 3-pointer for the Bonnies, Carry missed a 3-pointer, and Dominick Welch hit a jumper to put St. Bonaventure up 82-77 with 21 seconds left.

Welch made one of two free throws with eight seconds left and Duquesne’s Baylee Steele wrapped up the scoring with a 3-pointer as time wound down.

Jaren English had 15 points and seven rebounds for Saint Bonaventure (16-8, 8-3 Atlantic 10 Conference), which earned its fourth straight victory. Welch added 14 points and nine rebounds. Osun Osunniyi had 12 points and nine rebounds.

Tavian Dunn-Martin tied a season high with 25 points and Carry added 17 points and eight assists for the Dukes (17-6, 7-4). Steele scored 15 points and Michael Hughes had seven points, six rebounds and six blocks.

St. Bonaventure plays at Saint Joseph’s on Tuesday. Duquesne plays at Fordham next Sunday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

