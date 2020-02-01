Listen Live Sports

Lofton, Welch lead St. Bonaventure past George Mason 74-65

February 1, 2020 7:27 pm
 
ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) — Kyle Lofton led a balanced attack with 17 points and St. Bonaventure used a second-half surge to defeat George Mason 74-65 on Saturday.

Dominick Welch added 14 points with 13 rebounds and Justin Winston scored 13 for the Bonnies (14-8, 6-3 Atlantic 10 Conference).

There were 14 ties and 12 lead changes before the Bonnies took control with a 15-2 run. Welch started it with a 3-pointer to tie the game at 41 four minutes into the second half. Lofton followed with a 3 off his steal. Alejandro’s two free throws with 12:23 to play pushed the lead to 53-43.

Javon Greene had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Patriots (13-9, 2-7). Jordan Miller added 15 points and eight rebounds. Jamal Hartwell II had 13 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

