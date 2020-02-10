Longwood 57, Campbell 56

CAMPBELL (12-13)

Lusane 2-7 2-3 6, Clemons 1-2 0-2 2, Gensler 5-11 0-0 15, Whitfield 4-6 2-2 12, Henderson 3-8 3-4 10, Nelson 1-2 0-0 2, Spencer 1-3 0-0 2, Stajcic 1-1 2-3 4, McCullough 1-2 0-0 3, Carralero 0-0 0-0 0, Knight 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-42 9-14 56.

LONGWOOD (10-16)

Cintron 0-2 0-0 0, Smith 4-7 0-0 9, Phillips 4-15 1-2 9, Wade 2-5 2-3 7, J.Wilson 1-5 0-0 3, Bligen 3-7 2-2 8, Nkereuwem 4-5 1-4 9, C.Wilson 3-3 0-0 9, Flood 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 22-52 6-11 57.

Halftime_Longwood 34-31. 3-Point Goals_Campbell 9-20 (Gensler 5-8, Whitfield 2-4, McCullough 1-2, Henderson 1-3, Clemons 0-1, Lusane 0-1, Spencer 0-1), Longwood 7-18 (C.Wilson 3-3, Flood 1-1, Smith 1-2, Wade 1-3, J.Wilson 1-3, Bligen 0-1, Phillips 0-5). Rebounds_Campbell 29 (Lusane 13), Longwood 21 (Nkereuwem 6). Assists_Campbell 14 (Lusane, Henderson 4), Longwood 10 (Phillips 5). Total Fouls_Campbell 14, Longwood 15. A_1,024 (1,807).

