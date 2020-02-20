Listen Live Sports

Longwood 68, SC-Upstate 58

February 20, 2020 8:32 pm
 
LONGWOOD (12-17)

Cintron 2-2 3-6 7, J.Smith 4-9 2-2 13, Munoz 6-12 0-0 13, Phillips 4-9 3-6 13, Wade 0-3 2-2 2, C.Wilson 1-7 0-0 3, Nkereuwem 4-6 2-2 10, J.Wilson 2-4 0-0 5, Bligen 0-2 0-0 0, Flood 0-0 0-0 0, Stefanovic 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 23-54 14-20 68.

SC-UPSTATE (11-17)

Zink 2-7 0-0 4, Bruner 8-23 1-1 20, Hammond 5-13 4-5 15, White 3-5 0-0 9, Aldrich 1-2 1-1 3, Mozone 1-4 0-0 2, Jernigan 0-4 1-2 1, Watson 0-0 2-4 2, Booker 0-4 2-2 2, K.Smith 0-0 0-2 0, Goodloe 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-63 11-17 58.

Halftime_Longwood 38-28. 3-Point Goals_Longwood 8-25 (J.Smith 3-6, Phillips 2-4, J.Wilson 1-3, Munoz 1-5, C.Wilson 1-5, Wade 0-2), SC-Upstate 7-23 (White 3-5, Bruner 3-10, Hammond 1-4, Jernigan 0-1, Mozone 0-3). Rebounds_Longwood 41 (Phillips 10), SC-Upstate 28 (Zink 6). Assists_Longwood 11 (Phillips, Wade 4), SC-Upstate 14 (Hammond 6). Total Fouls_Longwood 16, SC-Upstate 19. A_565 (878).

