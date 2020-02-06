Longwood 71, Charleston Southern 63

CHARLESTON SOUTHERN (11-12)

Jones 2-5 3-3 7, LeXander 1-2 0-0 2, Buskey 4-14 0-1 11, Fleming 8-16 7-8 25, Louis 1-2 0-0 3, Anderson 3-6 0-0 9, Bowser 3-4 0-0 6. Totals 22-49 10-12 63.

LONGWOOD (9-15)

Cintron 1-4 1-3 3, Smith 1-6 6-6 8, Munoz 1-4 2-2 5, Wade 4-6 1-1 11, J.Wilson 2-7 0-0 6, Phillips 8-13 3-4 23, Flood 0-3 0-0 0, C.Wilson 1-6 0-0 2, Nkereuwem 3-4 0-2 6, Bligen 2-3 2-2 7. Totals 23-56 15-20 71.

Halftime_Longwood 35-27. 3-Point Goals_Charleston Southern 9-24 (Anderson 3-6, Buskey 3-10, Fleming 2-5, Louis 1-2, LeXander 0-1), Longwood 10-35 (Phillips 4-7, Wade 2-4, J.Wilson 2-5, Bligen 1-2, Munoz 1-4, Flood 0-3, Smith 0-5, C.Wilson 0-5). Fouled Out_Louis. Rebounds_Charleston Southern 26 (Buskey 7), Longwood 34 (Cintron 10). Assists_Charleston Southern 13 (Fleming 5), Longwood 14 (Munoz 5). Total Fouls_Charleston Southern 16, Longwood 16. A_1,351 (1,807).

