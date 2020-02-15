Longwood 76, Hampton 68

HAMPTON (11-15)

Oliver-Hampton 1-3 0-0 3, Stanley 9-16 3-3 21, Dean 2-3 2-2 6, Heckstall 2-6 2-2 8, Marrow 5-18 9-11 21, Warren 0-5 2-2 2, C.Shelton 2-5 0-0 6, Griffin 0-2 1-2 1, Anthony 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-58 19-22 68.

LONGWOOD (11-17)

Cintron 3-4 3-4 10, J.Smith 2-4 0-0 6, Munoz 5-13 5-6 16, Phillips 3-9 2-2 10, Wade 4-6 0-2 11, C.Wilson 1-8 0-0 2, J.Wilson 4-9 2-2 13, Nkereuwem 2-3 2-3 6, Bligen 0-3 2-2 2, Flood 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-60 16-21 76.

Halftime_Longwood 36-33. 3-Point Goals_Hampton 7-25 (C.Shelton 2-4, Heckstall 2-5, Marrow 2-7, Oliver-Hampton 1-2, Stanley 0-1, Griffin 0-2, Warren 0-4), Longwood 12-30 (Wade 3-4, J.Wilson 3-7, J.Smith 2-3, Phillips 2-6, Cintron 1-1, Munoz 1-4, Bligen 0-1, C.Wilson 0-4). Fouled Out_Stanley. Rebounds_Hampton 36 (Stanley 10), Longwood 35 (Cintron 12). Assists_Hampton 12 (Marrow 6), Longwood 14 (Munoz 5). Total Fouls_Hampton 19, Longwood 19. A_1,415 (1,807).

