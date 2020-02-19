Longwood seeks revenge on USC Upstate

Longwood (11-17, 6-9) vs. South Carolina Upstate (11-16, 6-8)

G.B. Hodge Center, Spartanburg, South Carolina; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate goes for the season sweep over Longwood after winning the previous matchup in Farmville. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 4, when the Spartans shot 43.4 percent from the field while limiting Longwood to just 36 percent en route to the 73-56 victory.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Everette Hammond is averaging 14.3 points and 4.6 rebounds to lead the charge for the Spartans. Complementing Hammond is Tommy Bruner, who is maintaining an average of 14 points per game. The Lancers have been led by Juan Munoz, who is averaging 10.8 points.MIGHTY MUNOZ: Munoz has connected on 37.5 percent of the 120 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 79 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: South Carolina Upstate is 0-12 this year when it scores 64 points or fewer and 11-4 when it scores at least 65.

WINNING WHEN: South Carolina Upstate is a perfect 5-0 when the team records eight or more steals. The Spartans are 6-16 when they steal the ball fewer than eight times.

DID YOU KNOW: Longwood as a collective unit has made 9.1 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among Big South teams.

