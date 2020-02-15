Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Louisiana-Lafayette 81, Troy 77

February 15, 2020 10:03 pm
 
< a min read
      

LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE (11-16)

Johnson 7-16 4-4 20, Smith 4-4 9-10 17, Hardy 3-8 6-6 15, Russell 2-6 1-2 6, Wilson 4-10 2-4 11, Wesley 1-3 2-5 4, Gueye 1-6 6-8 8. Totals 22-53 30-39 81.

TROY (9-18)

Stampley 2-6 3-4 7, Norman 2-8 2-2 8, Simon 1-4 0-0 2, Small 1-7 0-1 2, D.Williams 5-13 3-5 14, Gordon 12-17 3-5 28, Thomas 2-5 0-0 6, Waters 3-6 2-3 8, T.Williams 1-2 0-0 2, Sahinkaya 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-68 13-20 77.

Halftime_Louisiana-Lafayette 36-27. 3-Point Goals_Louisiana-Lafayette 7-21 (Hardy 3-5, Johnson 2-7, Wilson 1-2, Russell 1-4, Gueye 0-1, Wesley 0-2), Troy 6-24 (Norman 2-4, Thomas 2-5, Gordon 1-4, D.Williams 1-4, Simon 0-1, Waters 0-1, Stampley 0-2, Small 0-3). Fouled Out_Gueye, Gordon. Rebounds_Louisiana-Lafayette 37 (Smith 8), Troy 35 (Stampley 9). Assists_Louisiana-Lafayette 12 (Russell 4), Troy 14 (D.Williams 4). Total Fouls_Louisiana-Lafayette 20, Troy 29. A_2,327 (5,200).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|18 AUSA Breakfast Series - LTG Thomas A....
2|18 Vision Defense Strategic Planning Forum
2|18 SNG Live: IT Modernization
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

VP disembarks Air Force Two at Charleston Air Force Base

Today in History

1801: Thomas Jefferson elected third president of United States