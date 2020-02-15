Louisiana-Lafayette 81, Troy 77

LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE (11-16)

Johnson 7-16 4-4 20, Smith 4-4 9-10 17, Hardy 3-8 6-6 15, Russell 2-6 1-2 6, Wilson 4-10 2-4 11, Wesley 1-3 2-5 4, Gueye 1-6 6-8 8. Totals 22-53 30-39 81.

TROY (9-18)

Stampley 2-6 3-4 7, Norman 2-8 2-2 8, Simon 1-4 0-0 2, Small 1-7 0-1 2, D.Williams 5-13 3-5 14, Gordon 12-17 3-5 28, Thomas 2-5 0-0 6, Waters 3-6 2-3 8, T.Williams 1-2 0-0 2, Sahinkaya 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-68 13-20 77.

Halftime_Louisiana-Lafayette 36-27. 3-Point Goals_Louisiana-Lafayette 7-21 (Hardy 3-5, Johnson 2-7, Wilson 1-2, Russell 1-4, Gueye 0-1, Wesley 0-2), Troy 6-24 (Norman 2-4, Thomas 2-5, Gordon 1-4, D.Williams 1-4, Simon 0-1, Waters 0-1, Stampley 0-2, Small 0-3). Fouled Out_Gueye, Gordon. Rebounds_Louisiana-Lafayette 37 (Smith 8), Troy 35 (Stampley 9). Assists_Louisiana-Lafayette 12 (Russell 4), Troy 14 (D.Williams 4). Total Fouls_Louisiana-Lafayette 20, Troy 29. A_2,327 (5,200).

