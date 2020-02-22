Listen Live Sports

Louisiana Tech 73, North Texas 71

February 22, 2020 7:35 pm
 
LOUISIANA TECH (20-7)

Muhammed 5-8 3-4 13, Powell 1-2 0-0 2, Archibald 3-4 0-0 8, Bracey 9-15 5-7 26, Jean 4-8 0-0 11, Williams 2-5 0-0 6, Pemberton 2-7 0-0 4, Ledoux 1-4 1-3 3, Gordon 0-1 0-2 0. Totals 27-54 9-16 73.

NORTH TEXAS (18-10)

Geu 3-5 1-1 7, Z.Simmons 3-4 0-0 6, Gibson 4-12 4-4 13, Hamlet 9-15 5-7 25, Reese 6-11 3-3 16, Bell 1-2 0-0 2, Draper 0-1 0-0 0, Smart 1-3 0-0 2, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, J.Simmons 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-53 13-15 71.

Halftime_North Texas 36-32. 3-Point Goals_Louisiana Tech 10-20 (Bracey 3-5, Jean 3-6, Archibald 2-2, Williams 2-3, Ledoux 0-2, Pemberton 0-2), North Texas 4-22 (Hamlet 2-2, Reese 1-5, Gibson 1-8, Bell 0-1, Draper 0-1, Z.Simmons 0-1, Geu 0-2, Smart 0-2). Rebounds_Louisiana Tech 28 (Muhammed 7), North Texas 25 (Z.Simmons 8). Assists_Louisiana Tech 7 (Archibald 3), North Texas 14 (Z.Simmons, Hamlet 4). Total Fouls_Louisiana Tech 15, North Texas 16. A_4,277 (10,500).

