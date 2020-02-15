Listen Live Sports

Love has 24 points, 9 boards in 75-58 Wright State victory

February 15, 2020 12:13 am
 
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Loudon Love scored 24 points and grabbed nine rebounds and Wright State beat Illinois-Chicago 75-58 on Friday night.

The Raiders (22-5, 12-2) maintained a one-game lead over second-place Northern Kentucky (11-3) in the Horizon League.

Bill Wampler added 19 points and Tanner Holden 16 for Wright State, which has won seven of its last eight games. The Raiders made 19 of 21 free throws.

Tarkus Ferguson scored 18 points, Marcus Ottey 15 and Jordan Blount 10 for the Flames (12-15, 7-7).

The Raiders took the lead for good early in the first half and led 39-33 at halftime. A 14-4 run to open the second, with six points from Holden, gave the Raiders a 53-37 lead. The Flames closed within eight before a 9-1 run left Wright State ahead 68-42 with 3:43 remaining.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

