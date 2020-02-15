Loyola Marymount 65, Santa Clara 59

LOYOLA MARYMOUNT (9-17)

Leaupepe 3-7 3-4 9, Scott 7-14 4-4 19, Jawara 4-8 0-0 10, Johansson 1-2 0-0 2, Zivanovic 1-2 0-0 2, Bell 5-9 2-3 13, Dortch 2-6 3-4 8, Alipiev 1-4 0-0 2, dos Anjos 0-0 0-0 0, Nekic 0-0 0-0 0, Seebold 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-52 12-15 65.

SANTA CLARA (18-9)

Justice 2-5 0-0 5, Vrankic 6-10 5-5 17, Bediako 3-6 6-7 12, Wertz 4-8 0-1 9, J.Williams 5-10 1-1 14, Eaddy 0-3 0-0 0, Mitchell 1-3 0-0 2, Thompson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-45 12-14 59.

Halftime_Loyola Marymount 28-27. 3-Point Goals_Loyola Marymount 5-17 (Jawara 2-5, Scott 1-1, Bell 1-2, Dortch 1-3, Johansson 0-1, Zivanovic 0-1, Alipiev 0-2, Leaupepe 0-2), Santa Clara 5-19 (J.Williams 3-6, Justice 1-4, Wertz 1-5, Mitchell 0-1, Vrankic 0-1, Eaddy 0-2). Rebounds_Loyola Marymount 23 (Bell 9), Santa Clara 26 (Bediako 11). Assists_Loyola Marymount 12 (Scott 5), Santa Clara 17 (Wertz, J.Williams 4). Total Fouls_Loyola Marymount 18, Santa Clara 20. A_1,862 (4,500).

