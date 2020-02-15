Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Loyola Marymount 65, Santa Clara 59

February 15, 2020 7:03 pm
 
< a min read
      

LOYOLA MARYMOUNT (9-17)

Leaupepe 3-7 3-4 9, Scott 7-14 4-4 19, Jawara 4-8 0-0 10, Johansson 1-2 0-0 2, Zivanovic 1-2 0-0 2, Bell 5-9 2-3 13, Dortch 2-6 3-4 8, Alipiev 1-4 0-0 2, dos Anjos 0-0 0-0 0, Nekic 0-0 0-0 0, Seebold 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-52 12-15 65.

SANTA CLARA (18-9)

Justice 2-5 0-0 5, Vrankic 6-10 5-5 17, Bediako 3-6 6-7 12, Wertz 4-8 0-1 9, J.Williams 5-10 1-1 14, Eaddy 0-3 0-0 0, Mitchell 1-3 0-0 2, Thompson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-45 12-14 59.

Halftime_Loyola Marymount 28-27. 3-Point Goals_Loyola Marymount 5-17 (Jawara 2-5, Scott 1-1, Bell 1-2, Dortch 1-3, Johansson 0-1, Zivanovic 0-1, Alipiev 0-2, Leaupepe 0-2), Santa Clara 5-19 (J.Williams 3-6, Justice 1-4, Wertz 1-5, Mitchell 0-1, Vrankic 0-1, Eaddy 0-2). Rebounds_Loyola Marymount 23 (Bell 9), Santa Clara 26 (Bediako 11). Assists_Loyola Marymount 12 (Scott 5), Santa Clara 17 (Wertz, J.Williams 4). Total Fouls_Loyola Marymount 18, Santa Clara 20. A_1,862 (4,500).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|17 AI in Government Feb 2020 Event with...
2|18 AUSA Breakfast Series - LTG Thomas A....
2|18 Vision Defense Strategic Planning Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

VP disembarks Air Force Two at Charleston Air Force Base

Today in History

1801: Thomas Jefferson elected third president of United States