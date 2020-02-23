Loyola (Md.) 70, Lafayette 68

LOYOLA (MD.) (15-14)

Aldama 6-12 1-1 14, Dike 4-10 6-14 14, Andrews 2-8 4-4 8, Hart 2-6 0-0 4, Kostecka 4-10 6-10 16, Jones 1-3 0-2 2, Spencer 3-3 0-0 9, Scott 0-4 3-4 3. Totals 22-56 20-35 70.

LAFAYETTE (17-10)

Hastings 0-0 0-0 0, O’Boyle 6-10 4-6 21, Quinn 7-12 3-4 17, Perry 0-13 0-0 0, Stephens 4-16 0-0 9, Cherry 3-8 0-0 7, Jarrett 3-5 2-3 9, Stout 1-4 0-0 3, Good 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 25-70 9-13 68.

Halftime_Loyola (Md.) 38-34. 3-Point Goals_Loyola (Md.) 6-17 (Spencer 3-3, Kostecka 2-3, Aldama 1-5, Jones 0-1, Hart 0-2, Andrews 0-3), Lafayette 9-36 (O’Boyle 5-8, Jarrett 1-1, Cherry 1-4, Stout 1-4, Stephens 1-9, Perry 0-10). Fouled Out_Hastings, Quinn. Rebounds_Loyola (Md.) 43 (Dike 12), Lafayette 41 (Cherry 10). Assists_Loyola (Md.) 14 (Dike, Jones 3), Lafayette 19 (Perry 6). Total Fouls_Loyola (Md.) 12, Lafayette 27. A_1,481 (3,500).

