Loyola (Md.) 84, Colgate 80

February 16, 2020 4:27 pm
 
COLGATE (20-6)

Ivanauskas 6-16 0-4 14, Rayman 8-14 8-9 27, Burns 4-14 2-4 12, Cummings 0-6 6-7 6, Richardson 4-6 1-2 12, Ferguson 1-5 1-2 4, Records 1-2 0-0 2, Maynard 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 25-65 18-28 80.

LOYOLA (MD.) (12-14)

Aldama 8-16 1-5 22, Scott 5-7 2-4 12, Andrews 2-5 2-4 6, Hart 4-8 4-6 13, Kostecka 4-7 4-4 12, Spencer 4-6 1-2 13, Jones 1-5 2-2 5, Dike 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 28-55 17-29 84.

Halftime_Loyola (Md.) 43-31. 3-Point Goals_Colgate 12-37 (Richardson 3-5, Rayman 3-6, Ivanauskas 2-5, Burns 2-11, Maynard 1-2, Ferguson 1-4, Cummings 0-4), Loyola (Md.) 11-30 (Aldama 5-10, Spencer 4-6, Jones 1-4, Hart 1-5, Scott 0-1, Andrews 0-2, Kostecka 0-2). Fouled Out_Burns. Rebounds_Colgate 41 (Ivanauskas 12), Loyola (Md.) 30 (Aldama 8). Assists_Colgate 13 (Rayman 3), Loyola (Md.) 19 (Kostecka 6). Total Fouls_Colgate 24, Loyola (Md.) 23. A_878 (3,000).

