Loyola (MD) leads start to finish in win over Colgate

February 16, 2020 5:39 pm
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — Santi Aldama had 22 points and Loyola (MD) surprised defeated Colgate 84-80 on Sunday.

Will Rayman’s late 3 brought Colgate within 81-78 with 35 seconds left. Isaiah Hart then made 1 of 2 foul shots for a four-point lead. Rayman made a layup to cut the Raiders deficit to two with four seconds left. Following a Colgate timeout, the Greyhounds avoided being fouled and Andrew Kostecka threw down a dunk to end it.

Loyola built a 17-7 lead before the Raiders got within 23-21 on a foul shot by Scott with 8:29 before halftime. The Greyhounds proceeded to outscore Colgate 20-10 and led by 12 at halftime.

Cam Spencer had 13 points for Loyola (13-14, 5-9 Patriot League), Hart added 13 points and KaVaughn Scott 12.

Rayman scored a season-high 27 points and had seven rebounds for the Raiders (20-7, 11-3), whose four-game win streak ended with the loss. Rapolas Ivanauskas added 14 points and 12 rebounds. Tucker Richardson had 12 points.

