Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Loyola of Chicago 64, Drake 60

February 25, 2020 10:21 pm
 
< a min read
      

DRAKE (18-12)

Robbins 6-11 0-0 13, Jackson 2-6 3-3 9, A.Murphy 2-6 1-2 5, Penn 3-6 1-2 7, Wilkins 2-4 0-0 6, Sturtz 6-8 4-5 17, Thomas 0-4 0-0 0, Pilipovic 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 22-46 9-12 60.

LOYOLA OF CHICAGO (20-10)

Krutwig 8-13 1-2 17, Clemons 1-4 6-8 8, Hall 3-10 5-7 11, Skokna 1-3 0-0 2, Williamson 2-4 1-2 5, Kennedy 3-6 4-8 11, Uguak 2-2 2-4 6, Agunanne 2-3 0-0 4, Wojcik 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-47 19-31 64.

Halftime_Loyola of Chicago 31-28. 3-Point Goals_Drake 7-14 (Wilkins 2-2, Jackson 2-6, Pilipovic 1-1, Robbins 1-1, Sturtz 1-1, A.Murphy 0-3), Loyola of Chicago 1-6 (Kennedy 1-1, Wojcik 0-1, Skokna 0-2, Williamson 0-2). Fouled Out_Robbins. Rebounds_Drake 27 (Robbins 10), Loyola of Chicago 26 (Krutwig 7). Assists_Drake 12 (Penn 6), Loyola of Chicago 12 (Krutwig 3). Total Fouls_Drake 23, Loyola of Chicago 11. A_3,358 (4,486).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army honors African American Sgt. Major Christian Fleetwood

Today in History

1993: ATF raids Branch Davidian compound