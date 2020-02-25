Loyola of Chicago 64, Drake 60

DRAKE (18-12)

Robbins 6-11 0-0 13, Jackson 2-6 3-3 9, A.Murphy 2-6 1-2 5, Penn 3-6 1-2 7, Wilkins 2-4 0-0 6, Sturtz 6-8 4-5 17, Thomas 0-4 0-0 0, Pilipovic 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 22-46 9-12 60.

LOYOLA OF CHICAGO (20-10)

Krutwig 8-13 1-2 17, Clemons 1-4 6-8 8, Hall 3-10 5-7 11, Skokna 1-3 0-0 2, Williamson 2-4 1-2 5, Kennedy 3-6 4-8 11, Uguak 2-2 2-4 6, Agunanne 2-3 0-0 4, Wojcik 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-47 19-31 64.

Halftime_Loyola of Chicago 31-28. 3-Point Goals_Drake 7-14 (Wilkins 2-2, Jackson 2-6, Pilipovic 1-1, Robbins 1-1, Sturtz 1-1, A.Murphy 0-3), Loyola of Chicago 1-6 (Kennedy 1-1, Wojcik 0-1, Skokna 0-2, Williamson 0-2). Fouled Out_Robbins. Rebounds_Drake 27 (Robbins 10), Loyola of Chicago 26 (Krutwig 7). Assists_Drake 12 (Penn 6), Loyola of Chicago 12 (Krutwig 3). Total Fouls_Drake 23, Loyola of Chicago 11. A_3,358 (4,486).

