Loyola of Chicago 67, Bradley 66

LOYOLA OF CHICAGO (21-10)

Uguak 3-4 5-5 11, Krutwig 8-17 0-0 16, Clemons 1-3 1-3 4, Hall 3-9 0-2 9, Williamson 5-8 2-3 15, Kennedy 3-8 2-2 8, Wojcik 1-2 0-0 2, Pipkins 0-1 0-0 0, Agunanne 0-0 0-0 0, Welch 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 24-52 12-17 67.

BRADLEY (20-11)

Childs 6-13 8-9 21, Bar 0-1 0-0 0, Brown 7-16 1-2 18, Kennell 7-12 0-0 19, Kingsby 1-2 0-1 2, Henry 3-4 0-0 6, Tahvanainen 0-4 0-0 0, Boya 0-0 0-0 0, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-52 9-12 66.

Halftime_Loyola of Chicago 38-27. 3-Point Goals_Loyola of Chicago 7-19 (Williamson 3-5, Hall 3-7, Clemons 1-2, Pipkins 0-1, Uguak 0-1, Kennedy 0-3), Bradley 9-21 (Kennell 5-7, Brown 3-8, Childs 1-3, Tahvanainen 0-3). Rebounds_Loyola of Chicago 31 (Uguak 11), Bradley 26 (Childs 9). Assists_Loyola of Chicago 13 (Clemons 4), Bradley 16 (Brown 5). Total Fouls_Loyola of Chicago 12, Bradley 13. A_8,558 (11,433).

