Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Loyola of Chicago 70, Valparaiso 68

February 9, 2020 6:00 pm
 
< a min read
      

VALPARAISO (12-13)

McMillan 5-8 0-0 14, Freeman-Liberty 6-15 0-0 13, Robinson 0-1 0-0 0, Clay 6-11 0-0 13, Fazekas 5-9 0-0 13, Kiser 3-4 0-1 8, Krikke 2-3 2-2 6, Sackey 0-1 0-0 0, Gordon 0-0 1-2 1, Freese-Vilien 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-53 3-5 68.

LOYOLA OF CHICAGO (16-9)

Uguak 2-3 0-3 4, Krutwig 8-13 4-6 20, Clemons 3-7 2-3 9, Hall 4-8 0-0 10, Williamson 3-6 1-3 9, Kennedy 6-7 1-4 15, Welch 1-1 1-2 3, Skokna 0-0 0-0 0, Wojcik 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-46 9-21 70.

Halftime_Loyola of Chicago 39-35. 3-Point Goals_Valparaiso 11-24 (McMillan 4-6, Fazekas 3-4, Kiser 2-2, Clay 1-4, Freeman-Liberty 1-4, Freese-Vilien 0-1, Krikke 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Sackey 0-1), Loyola of Chicago 7-18 (Kennedy 2-3, Williamson 2-4, Hall 2-6, Clemons 1-4, Wojcik 0-1). Fouled Out_McMillan. Rebounds_Valparaiso 27 (Freeman-Liberty, Clay 5), Loyola of Chicago 27 (Krutwig, Williamson, Kennedy 6). Assists_Valparaiso 18 (Robinson 9), Loyola of Chicago 20 (Williamson, Welch 4). Total Fouls_Valparaiso 18, Loyola of Chicago 12.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|10 National Health Policy Conference 2020
2|11 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|11 CompTIA on the Hill 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course in Yuma, AZ

Today in History

1903: Congress adopts Expedition Act to enhance DOJ's trust-busting authority