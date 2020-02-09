Loyola of Chicago 70, Valparaiso 68

VALPARAISO (12-13)

McMillan 5-8 0-0 14, Freeman-Liberty 6-15 0-0 13, Robinson 0-1 0-0 0, Clay 6-11 0-0 13, Fazekas 5-9 0-0 13, Kiser 3-4 0-1 8, Krikke 2-3 2-2 6, Sackey 0-1 0-0 0, Gordon 0-0 1-2 1, Freese-Vilien 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-53 3-5 68.

LOYOLA OF CHICAGO (16-9)

Uguak 2-3 0-3 4, Krutwig 8-13 4-6 20, Clemons 3-7 2-3 9, Hall 4-8 0-0 10, Williamson 3-6 1-3 9, Kennedy 6-7 1-4 15, Welch 1-1 1-2 3, Skokna 0-0 0-0 0, Wojcik 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-46 9-21 70.

Halftime_Loyola of Chicago 39-35. 3-Point Goals_Valparaiso 11-24 (McMillan 4-6, Fazekas 3-4, Kiser 2-2, Clay 1-4, Freeman-Liberty 1-4, Freese-Vilien 0-1, Krikke 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Sackey 0-1), Loyola of Chicago 7-18 (Kennedy 2-3, Williamson 2-4, Hall 2-6, Clemons 1-4, Wojcik 0-1). Fouled Out_McMillan. Rebounds_Valparaiso 27 (Freeman-Liberty, Clay 5), Loyola of Chicago 27 (Krutwig, Williamson, Kennedy 6). Assists_Valparaiso 18 (Robinson 9), Loyola of Chicago 20 (Williamson, Welch 4). Total Fouls_Valparaiso 18, Loyola of Chicago 12.

