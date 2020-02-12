Listen Live Sports

Loyola of Chicago 73, Evansville 66

February 12, 2020 9:02 pm
 
LOYOLA OF CHICAGO (17-9)

Uguak 4-5 1-3 9, Krutwig 7-13 0-1 14, Clemons 3-9 4-5 12, T.Hall 4-10 1-4 11, Williamson 6-11 6-6 20, Kennedy 3-6 0-0 7, Pipkins 0-1 0-0 0, Welch 0-1 0-0 0, Wojcik 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-57 12-19 73.

EVANSVILLE (9-17)

J.Hall 2-2 0-2 6, Kuhlman 3-5 0-0 8, Cunliffe 6-12 1-2 16, Frederking 1-6 0-2 3, Riley 8-13 12-15 28, Labinowicz 2-5 1-2 5, Ilegomah 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-43 14-23 66.

Halftime_Loyola of Chicago 45-34. 3-Point Goals_Loyola of Chicago 7-16 (Clemons 2-4, T.Hall 2-5, Williamson 2-5, Kennedy 1-1, Wojcik 0-1), Evansville 8-19 (Cunliffe 3-6, J.Hall 2-2, Kuhlman 2-3, Frederking 1-5, Labinowicz 0-1, Riley 0-2). Fouled Out_Kennedy, J.Hall. Rebounds_Loyola of Chicago 29 (Uguak, Krutwig 8), Evansville 28 (J.Hall 6). Assists_Loyola of Chicago 8 (T.Hall 3), Evansville 12 (Riley 6). Total Fouls_Loyola of Chicago 21, Evansville 20. A_4,272 (10,000).

