Loyola of Chicago 84, Illinois St. 69

ILLINOIS ST. (8-19)

Fisher 2-6 2-2 6, Ndiaye 2-3 0-0 4, Copeland 5-10 2-2 16, Hillsman 2-5 0-1 4, Horne 6-9 0-0 15, Reeves 4-11 3-3 12, Idowu 1-5 0-0 2, Bruninga 1-1 4-4 7, Torres 1-1 0-0 3, Donnelly 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-51 11-12 69.

LOYOLA OF CHICAGO (19-9)

Uguak 3-8 3-4 9, Krutwig 5-10 3-7 13, Clemons 4-6 1-2 12, Hall 11-14 2-3 28, Williamson 3-5 0-0 8, Kennedy 2-4 1-2 7, Skokna 2-4 0-0 5, Agunanne 1-1 0-0 2, Wojcik 0-1 0-0 0, Pipkins 0-0 0-0 0, Welch 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-53 10-18 84.

Halftime_Illinois St. 38-34. 3-Point Goals_Illinois St. 10-24 (Copeland 4-8, Horne 3-3, Bruninga 1-1, Torres 1-1, Reeves 1-7, Ndiaye 0-1, Hillsman 0-3), Loyola of Chicago 12-23 (Hall 4-7, Clemons 3-5, Kennedy 2-3, Williamson 2-4, Skokna 1-2, Uguak 0-1, Wojcik 0-1). Fouled Out_Fisher. Rebounds_Illinois St. 23 (Horne, Bruninga 5), Loyola of Chicago 28 (Krutwig 11). Assists_Illinois St. 12 (Copeland 5), Loyola of Chicago 24 (Krutwig 8). Total Fouls_Illinois St. 21, Loyola of Chicago 16. A_3,105 (4,486).

