LSU 64, Texas A&M 50

February 29, 2020 1:56 pm
 
TEXAS A&M (14-14)

Miller 1-4 0-0 2, Nebo 5-8 1-4 11, Chandler 1-4 0-0 3, Mitchell 2-7 0-0 5, Flagg 6-8 0-2 17, Gultekin 3-7 0-1 7, Gordon 0-3 0-0 0, Jackson 2-8 0-2 5, Aku 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-49 1-9 50.

LSU (20-9)

Days 3-11 0-1 8, Watford 3-7 0-0 6, Mays 7-12 6-6 24, Smart 5-12 1-2 14, Taylor 3-8 0-1 7, Williams 1-4 1-2 3, Graves 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 23-57 8-12 64.

Halftime_LSU 28-20. 3-Point Goals_Texas A&M 9-23 (Flagg 5-6, Chandler 1-3, Gultekin 1-3, Jackson 1-4, Mitchell 1-4, Miller 0-1, Gordon 0-2), LSU 10-31 (Mays 4-7, Smart 3-9, Days 2-8, Taylor 1-3, Graves 0-2, Watford 0-2). Rebounds_Texas A&M 28 (Nebo 9), LSU 32 (Mays 8). Assists_Texas A&M 12 (Mitchell 4), LSU 11 (Mays, Smart 3). Total Fouls_Texas A&M 11, LSU 9. A_10,889 (13,215).

