LSU 66, Missouri 58

MISSOURI (6-18)

Schuchts 2-4 0-0 5, Blackwell 5-13 1-4 12, Chavis 1-3 0-0 2, Roundtree 2-6 2-2 8, Smith 4-14 0-0 11, Frank 5-10 0-1 11, Brown 1-1 0-0 2, Green 2-2 0-0 4, Troup 1-2 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-55 3-7 58

LSU (17-5)

Trasi 4-9 0-0 11, Aifuwa 8-18 3-6 19, Cherry 2-6 0-0 4, Pointer 5-16 1-2 12, Richard-Harris 2-8 8-8 14, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Brooks 0-2 0-0 0, Seay 0-1 0-0 0, Spencer 1-1 2-2 4, Young 1-5 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-66 14-18 66

Missouri 17 21 6 14 — 58 LSU 12 22 10 22 — 66

3-Point Goals_Missouri 9-25 (Schuchts 1-3, Blackwell 1-3, Chavis 0-1, Roundtree 2-4, Smith 3-7, Frank 1-5, Troup 1-2), LSU 6-18 (Trasi 3-6, Pointer 1-4, Richard-Harris 2-6, Brooks 0-2). Assists_Missouri 13 (Frank 3), LSU 13 (Pointer 6). Fouled Out_Missouri Blackwell. Rebounds_Missouri 39 (Blackwell 4-14), LSU 40 (Aifuwa 7-16). Total Fouls_Missouri 20, LSU 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,610.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.