LSU 86, South Carolina 80

LSU (19-8)

Days 6-8 2-2 18, Hyatt 1-2 0-0 3, Watford 5-11 4-6 15, Mays 3-11 7-8 13, Smart 7-12 2-2 18, Manning 2-8 4-6 9, Williams 2-6 4-5 8, Taylor 0-1 2-2 2, Cooper 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-59 25-31 86.

SOUTH CAROLINA (16-11)

Bryant 5-14 5-9 15, Frink 0-1 1-2 1, Kotsar 4-10 2-2 10, Couisnard 4-16 5-6 15, Lawson 5-12 0-0 13, Bolden 6-9 0-0 15, Hannibal 2-7 1-2 6, Leveque 2-3 1-3 5, McCreary 0-2 0-0 0, Moss 0-1 0-1 0. Totals 28-75 15-25 80.

Halftime_LSU 44-37. 3-Point Goals_LSU 9-23 (Days 4-6, Smart 2-5, Hyatt 1-2, Watford 1-2, Manning 1-5, Mays 0-3), South Carolina 9-25 (Bolden 3-6, Lawson 3-8, Couisnard 2-6, Hannibal 1-4, Moss 0-1). Rebounds_LSU 37 (Watford 10), South Carolina 40 (Bryant 10). Assists_LSU 15 (Mays 6), South Carolina 12 (Couisnard 4). Total Fouls_LSU 23, South Carolina 22.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.