LSU, S. Carolina meet in conference play

LSU (18-8, 9-4) vs. South Carolina (16-10, 8-5)

Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, South Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LSU visits South Carolina in a SEC matchup. Each team is coming off a loss in their last game. South Carolina lost 79-76 on the road to Mississippi State on Wednesday, while LSU came up short in a 79-76 game at home to Kentucky on Tuesday.

STEPPING UP: South Carolina’s Maik Kotsar has averaged 10.9 points and 6.5 rebounds while AJ Lawson has put up 13.7 points. For the Tigers, Skylar Mays has averaged 16.5 points and 4.8 rebounds while Trendon Watford has put up 13.8 points and 6.9 rebounds.MIGHTY MAYS: Mays has connected on 36.9 percent of the 103 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 28 over his last five games. He’s also made 85.2 percent of his free throws this season.

Advertisement

THREAT FROM DISTANCE: LSU’s Watford has attempted 57 3-pointers and connected on 26.3 percent of them, and is 3 for 12 over his past three games.

TWO STREAKS: LSU has dropped its last three road games, scoring 87.3 points and allowing 92.7 points during those contests. South Carolina has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 76.8 points while giving up 62.2.

DID YOU KNOW: LSU is ranked ninth among Division I teams with an average of 80.6 points per game. The Tigers have averaged 84 points per game over their last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.