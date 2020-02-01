Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Lutete sends UMass Lowell past New Hampshire 77-75

February 1, 2020 7:54 pm
 
< a min read
      

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Christian Lutete scored 23 points and Obadiah Noel 21 and UMass Lowell held off New Hampshire for a 77-75 win on Saturday to end a four-game losing streak.

Marque Maultsby tied it at 75 with a 3-pointer with seven seconds left. Meekness Payne fouled Lutete who went to the foul line and made both shots. Chris Lester missed a 3 attempt for New Hampshire to end the game.

Josh Gantz added 11 points for the River Hawks (9-14, 3-5 America East Conference).

Kalil Thomas’s 3-pointer with 10:14 before intermission broke a tie at 16, Noel followed with a 3 and a layup and the River Hawks never trailed again.

Advertisement

Jayden Martinez scored 18 points for New Hampshire (10-11, 3-5), which saw its two-game win streak end. Maultsby added 15, Lester 13 and Nick Guadarrama 12.

        Insight by Elastic: Federal cybersecurity experts share their experiences with the evolution of CDM in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|3 Federal Procurement - Boot Camp
2|4 ICIT 2020 Fall Briefing: The Next...
2|5 Washington D.C./Tysons, VA - Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Solider reunites with children at Conn. National Guard facility

Today in History

1913: 16th Amendment authorizes Congress to collect income tax