Lyons scores 33, sets record as Furman tops W Carolina 82-73

February 8, 2020 5:07 pm
 
CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Jordan Lyons scored 33 points and Furman defeated Western Carolina 82-73 on Saturday, setting records for both Lyons and the Paladins.

It was the 91st win for Lyons, the most for any player in program history and the Paladins reached 20 wins for the fourth-straight season, the longest streak for the school.

The game was tied at 60 until Lyons hit a jumper at the 8-minute mark, kick starting the first-place Paladins (20-5, 10-2 Southern Conference) to their fifth straight win. Lyons had 11 points down the stretch and Furman went 10 of 15 from the foul line.

Andrew Brown and Matt Rafferty, who finished their careers last season, both had 90 wins.

Onno Steger had 24 points for the Catamounts (15-8, 7-5). Mason Faulkner added 22 points. Carlos Dotson had 12 rebounds.

The Paladins improve to 2-0 against the Catamounts for the season. Furman defeated Western Carolina 83-79 on Jan. 15. Furman will pursue its sixth straight win on Wednesday when the team travels to Samford. Western Carolina plays UNC Greensboro on the road on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

