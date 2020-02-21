Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Mahoney gives Yale 81-80 double-overtime victory at Cornell

February 21, 2020 11:55 pm
 
1 min read
      

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — August Mahoney’s layup with two seconds left gave Ivy League leader Yale an 81-80 double-overtime victory over Cornell on Friday night that also included the first triple-double in Bulldogs history by Jordan Bruner.

Bruner had 14 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for Yale, only the third triple-double recorded in league history, joining Dartmouth’s Ian McGinnis (2001) and Brown’s Jason Forte (2004).

Paul Atkinson had 16 points and nine rebounds for Yale (19-6, 7-2). Eric Monroe added 15 points and seven assists, and Azar Swain had 12 points and six rebounds.

Terrance McBride scored a career-high 27 points — 17 in the two overtimes — for the Big Red (5-17, 2-7), who have now lost four consecutive games. Greg Dolan added 14 points, and Bryan Knapp had 13.

Advertisement

Monroe found Mahoney cutting to the basket for the winning layup.

        Insight by Mapbox: Federal practitioners delve into issues surrounding geospatial information and its use in applications in this exclusive executive briefing.

A 3-pointer by Swain with a minute to go in regulation tied the game at 60. Jalen Gabbidon’s 3-pointer for Yale with 1:35 left was the final basket of the first overtime that ended tied at 69.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Federal employees need their information quickly and accurately. That's why we're here. Download our newly revamped mobile app for all the latest.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 EW Releasability and Export Control...
2|25 How to Deal With Imposter Syndrome
2|25 Commercial GEOINT Workshop: Opening the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Naval Research Lab scientists monitor the Arctic environment

Today in History

1862: Legal Tender Act passed to help finance the Civil War