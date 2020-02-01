Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Mahoney powers Boston University past Bucknell 77-57

February 1, 2020 4:41 pm
 
< a min read
      

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Max Mahoney had 18 points and 11 rebounds for his second straight double-double and Boston University rolled to a 77-57 win over Bucknell on Saturday.

Mahoney, who has five double-doubles on the season for the Terriers (13-10, 7-3 Patriot League), sank 8 of 12 shots from the floor and added three assists. Javante McCoy had 15 points and five assists, while Wallter Whyte pitched in with 12 points and seven rebounds.

Avi Toomer scored 16 points to pace the Bison (9-14, 5-5). Andrew Funk added 11 points, while Jimmy Sotos scored 10.

Boston University, which led by six points at halftime, outscored Bucknell 38-24 after intermission. The Terriers shot 56% from the floor (33 of 59) and hit 6 of 13 from beyond the arc (46%). The Bison shot 41% overall and 40% from distance (8 of 20).

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Elastic: Federal cybersecurity experts share their experiences with the evolution of CDM in this exclusive executive briefing.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|3 Federal Procurement - Boot Camp
2|3 R&D Funding for DC-Based Deep Tech...
2|4 ICIT 2020 Fall Briefing: The Next...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Solider reunites with children at Conn. National Guard facility

Today in History

1913: 16th Amendment authorizes Congress to collect income tax