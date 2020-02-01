Mahoney powers Boston University past Bucknell 77-57

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Max Mahoney had 18 points and 11 rebounds for his second straight double-double and Boston University rolled to a 77-57 win over Bucknell on Saturday.

Mahoney, who has five double-doubles on the season for the Terriers (13-10, 7-3 Patriot League), sank 8 of 12 shots from the floor and added three assists. Javante McCoy had 15 points and five assists, while Wallter Whyte pitched in with 12 points and seven rebounds.

Avi Toomer scored 16 points to pace the Bison (9-14, 5-5). Andrew Funk added 11 points, while Jimmy Sotos scored 10.

Boston University, which led by six points at halftime, outscored Bucknell 38-24 after intermission. The Terriers shot 56% from the floor (33 of 59) and hit 6 of 13 from beyond the arc (46%). The Bison shot 41% overall and 40% from distance (8 of 20).

