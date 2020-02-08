Listen Live Sports

Maine 82, Binghamton 75

February 8, 2020 4:38 pm
 
MAINE (7-17)

Fleming 9-12 5-8 23, Ingo 2-4 0-0 4, Larsson 2-4 0-0 5, Prijovic 8-13 2-2 24, El Darwich 7-13 6-8 22, Wright-McLeish 2-3 0-3 4, Okoh 0-1 0-0 0, Antoms 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-51 13-21 82.

BINGHAMTON (8-15)

Sarr 3-8 1-1 8, Tinsley 5-13 2-2 16, Caldwell 7-13 3-3 20, Mills 0-6 0-0 0, Sessoms 4-16 2-2 13, Hjalmarsson 4-7 0-0 12, Petcash 1-4 4-4 6, Willis 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-67 12-12 75.

Halftime_Maine 35-33. 3-Point Goals_Maine 9-22 (Prijovic 6-11, El Darwich 2-5, Larsson 1-3, Fleming 0-1, Okoh 0-1, Wright-McLeish 0-1), Binghamton 15-44 (Hjalmarsson 4-6, Tinsley 4-10, Caldwell 3-5, Sessoms 3-10, Sarr 1-6, Petcash 0-2, Mills 0-5). Rebounds_Maine 33 (Prijovic 10), Binghamton 30 (Tinsley 10). Assists_Maine 19 (Fleming 5), Binghamton 15 (Sessoms 10). Total Fouls_Maine 16, Binghamton 17. A_2,386 (5,142).

