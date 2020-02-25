Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Maine seeks revenge on New Hampshire

February 25, 2020 6:45 am
 
1 min read
      

New Hampshire (13-13, 6-7) vs. Maine (7-20, 3-10)

Cross Insurance Center, Bangor, Maine; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire goes for the season sweep over Maine after winning the previous matchup in Durham. The teams last played each other on Jan. 8, when the Wildcats shot 46 percent from the field while limiting Maine’s shooters to just 28.6 percent en route to a 57-51 victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Maine’s Andrew Fleming, Sergio El Darwich and Nedeljko Prijovic have combined to account for 57 percent of all Black Bears scoring this season, although the trio’s production has fallen to 46 percent over the last five games.

Advertisement

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: El Darwich has directly created 48 percent of all Maine field goals over the last three games. El Darwich has 18 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

WINLESS WHEN: Maine is 0-19 this year when it scores 63 points or fewer and 7-1 when it scores at least 64.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Maine is a perfect 6-0 when it scores at least 75 points. The Black Bears are 1-20 when scoring any fewer than that.

DID YOU KNOW: New Hampshire is ranked second among America East teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 29.8 percent. The Wildcats have averaged 11.8 offensive boards per game and 13.3 per game over their last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army honors African American Sgt. Major Christian Fleetwood

Today in History

1993: ATF raids Branch Davidian compound