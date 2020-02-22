Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Maitre scores 15, FAU pulls away late to beat UAB 65-58

February 22, 2020 9:32 pm
 
< a min read
      

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Richardson Maitre scored 15 points including a late 3-pointer as Florida Atlantic closed on a 16-2 run for a 65-58 victory over UAB on Saturday night.

UAB (16-12, 7-8 Conference USA) led 65-49 with six minutes to play. Kenan Blackshear scored six points and Jailyn Ingram added five as the Owls pulled away. Maitre’s 3 with 1:21 remaining gave FAU a 61-57 lead.

Ingram finished with 12 points and Blackshear had 11 for FAU, which broke its four-game losing streak. Cornelius Taylor added 10 points.

Tavin Lovan had 19 points for the Blazers. Tyreek Scott-Grayson added 12 points.

Advertisement

The Owls evened the season series against the Blazers with the win. UAB defeated Florida Atlantic 68-65 on Jan. 18. Florida Atlantic plays UTSA at home on Thursday. UAB faces Marshall at home on Thursday.

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|26 Federal Networks 2020
2|26 Biometrics for Government & Law...
2|27 Cyber Bytes Networking Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Technician learns gender of his child aboard USS Eisenhower

Today in History

1951: 22nd Amendment ratified, limits presidents to two terms