Manhattan 65, Quinnipiac 63

MANHATTAN (11-10)

Paulicap 6-8 3-6 15, Greene 2-11 3-6 7, Hinckson 4-6 0-0 8, Mack 1-3 2-2 5, Okafor 1-4 0-0 2, Stewart 3-7 0-0 8, W.Williams 5-11 4-8 14, Reynolds 1-3 0-0 3, Buchanan 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 24-56 12-22 65.

QUINNIPIAC (11-11)

Marfo 3-4 5-7 11, McGuire 1-2 0-0 2, Rigoni 3-5 0-0 8, Kelly 2-10 2-2 7, T.Williams 6-15 5-5 21, Falzon 4-6 2-3 14, Balanc 0-3 0-0 0, Pinkney 0-0 0-2 0, Pickron 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-45 14-19 63.

Halftime_Manhattan 31-29. 3-Point Goals_Manhattan 5-19 (Stewart 2-5, Buchanan 1-1, Mack 1-2, Reynolds 1-3, Okafor 0-2, Greene 0-6), Quinnipiac 11-24 (Falzon 4-6, T.Williams 4-8, Rigoni 2-4, Kelly 1-5, Balanc 0-1). Rebounds_Manhattan 21 (Paulicap 8), Quinnipiac 35 (Marfo 13). Assists_Manhattan 9 (Greene, Hinckson, Stewart, Buchanan 2), Quinnipiac 12 (Kelly 4). Total Fouls_Manhattan 19, Quinnipiac 19. A_1,322 (3,570).

