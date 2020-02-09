Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Manhattan 65, Quinnipiac 63

February 9, 2020 4:52 pm
 
< a min read
      

MANHATTAN (11-10)

Paulicap 6-8 3-6 15, Greene 2-11 3-6 7, Hinckson 4-6 0-0 8, Mack 1-3 2-2 5, Okafor 1-4 0-0 2, Stewart 3-7 0-0 8, W.Williams 5-11 4-8 14, Reynolds 1-3 0-0 3, Buchanan 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 24-56 12-22 65.

QUINNIPIAC (11-11)

Marfo 3-4 5-7 11, McGuire 1-2 0-0 2, Rigoni 3-5 0-0 8, Kelly 2-10 2-2 7, T.Williams 6-15 5-5 21, Falzon 4-6 2-3 14, Balanc 0-3 0-0 0, Pinkney 0-0 0-2 0, Pickron 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-45 14-19 63.

Halftime_Manhattan 31-29. 3-Point Goals_Manhattan 5-19 (Stewart 2-5, Buchanan 1-1, Mack 1-2, Reynolds 1-3, Okafor 0-2, Greene 0-6), Quinnipiac 11-24 (Falzon 4-6, T.Williams 4-8, Rigoni 2-4, Kelly 1-5, Balanc 0-1). Rebounds_Manhattan 21 (Paulicap 8), Quinnipiac 35 (Marfo 13). Assists_Manhattan 9 (Greene, Hinckson, Stewart, Buchanan 2), Quinnipiac 12 (Kelly 4). Total Fouls_Manhattan 19, Quinnipiac 19. A_1,322 (3,570).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|10 National Health Policy Conference 2020
2|11 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|11 CompTIA on the Hill 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course in Yuma, AZ

Today in History

1903: Congress adopts Expedition Act to enhance DOJ's trust-busting authority