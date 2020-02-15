Listen Live Sports

Manhattan looks to sweep Siena

February 15, 2020 6:30 am
 
1 min read
      

Manhattan (11-11, 7-6) vs. Siena (12-10, 8-5)

Times Union Center, Albany, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan goes for the season sweep over Siena after winning the previous matchup in Riverdale. The teams last played on Jan. 12, when the Jaspers outshot Siena from the field 50.8 percent to 41.5 percent and had seven fewer turnovers en route to an 81-69 victory.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Pauly Paulicap and Tykei Greene have led the Jaspers. Paulicap has averaged 10 points and 6.4 rebounds while Greene has recorded 9.7 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. The Saints have been anchored by Jalen Pickett and Manny Camper, who have combined to score 29.3 points per outing.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Pickett has either made or assisted on 61 percent of all Siena field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 20 field goals and 26 assists in those games.

THREAT FROM DEEP: Manhattan’s Samir Stewart has attempted 143 3-pointers and connected on 28.7 percent of them, and is 7 for 24 over his past three games.

STREAK STATS: Siena has won its last 11 home games, scoring an average of 75.5 points while giving up 64.6.

DID YOU KNOW: Siena is ranked first among MAAC teams with an average of 73.3 points per game. The Saints have averaged 77.8 points per game over their last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

