Mann sparks Wright State to 104-64 romp over IUPUI

February 16, 2020 4:57 pm
 
< a min read
      

FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — Sophomore James Mann came off the bench to score 21 points, leading six players in double figures, and Wright State routed IUPUI 104-64 on Sunday.

Mann buried 7 of 10 shots from the floor, including 5 of 7 from 3-point range, and added five rebounds for the Raiders (23-5, 13-2 Horizon League), who upped their winning streak to four. Loudon Love had 18 points and eight rebounds, while Bill Wampler pitched in with 17 points and seven boards. Tanner Holden contributed 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting, six rebounds and five assists. Cole Gentry finished with 13 points and five assists, while Jaylon Hall scored 10.

Markus Burk topped the Jaguars (6-22, 2-13) with 19 points, but he made just 6 of 22 shots, including 1 of 6 from beyond the arc. Reserve Jaylen Minnett scored 18 of 6-of-15 shooting from distance. IUPUI has dropped six straight games.

Wright State shot 58% from the floor and 52% from distance (15 of 29). The Raiders hit 19 of 25 free throws. IUPUI shot 35% overall and 37.5% from beyond the arc (9 of 24). The Jaguars made 7 of 11 foul shots.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

