Marfo carries Quinnipiac over Canisius 66-64

February 21, 2020 10:45 pm
 
HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Kevin Marfo had 12 points, 12 rebounds, and a late block to lead Quinnipiac to a 66-64 win over Canisius on Friday night.

Aaron Falzon went 1 of 2 at the free-throw line with 13.4 seconds to give Quinnipiac a 66-64 lead, Scott Hitchon drove the lane for a potential game-tying layup, but it blocked by Marfo. Hitchon got it back before missing a baseline jumper.

Rich Kelly had 17 points for Quinnipiac (12-13, 7-8 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which ended its five-game losing streak. Falzon added 16 points, and Jacob Rigoni had seven rebounds. Tyrese Williams, the Bobcats’ second leading scorer heading into the matchup at 11 points per game, was held to two points.

Majesty Brandon had 12 points and six rebounds for the Golden Griffins (9-17, 4-11), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Armon Harried and Jordan Henderson each had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

