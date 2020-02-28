Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Mariners 6, Diamondbacks 2

February 28, 2020 6:07 pm
 
< a min read
      
Mariners Diamondbacks
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 6 10 6 Totals 29 2 4 2
Lng Jr. 2b 4 0 2 2 S.Marte cf 3 1 1 0
A.Hnson 2b 1 0 0 0 D.Ellis 3b 1 0 0 0
J.Frley dh 2 1 0 0 J.Rojas ss 2 0 0 0
O’Keefe ph 1 0 0 0 Qrecuto 2b 1 0 0 0
Au.Nola c 3 0 1 0 Escobar 3b 2 0 1 2
Raleigh c 1 0 0 0 DeLuzio cf 1 0 0 0
K.Lewis rf 3 1 1 2 Peralta lf 2 0 0 0
Rdrguez rf 1 0 0 0 Thmpson rf 1 0 0 0
Mrmljos 1b 3 1 1 0 C.Wlker 1b 2 0 0 0
J.Rizzo 1b 1 0 0 0 Ke.Cron 1b 2 0 0 0
T.Lopes 3b 3 0 1 1 T.Snder rf 1 0 0 0
J.Cowan 3b 1 0 0 0 P.Smith lf 1 0 0 0
D.Grdon ss 3 1 3 0 Y.Tomas dh 2 0 0 0
Hggerty pr 1 1 0 0 Se.Beer ph 2 0 0 0
M.Smith cf 3 1 1 1 A.Young 2b 2 1 1 0
Kelenic cf 1 0 0 0 Perdomo ss 1 0 0 0
B.Bshop lf 3 0 0 0 J.Hicks c 2 0 1 0
Lberato lf 1 0 0 0 D.Vrsho c 1 0 0 0
Seattle 021 102 000 6
Arizona 001 010 000 2

E_Mills (1). LOB_Seattle 5, Arizona 7. 2B_Lopes (6), Gordon (1), Smith (1), Marte (2). 3B_Marmolejos (2). HR_Lewis (2). SB_Long Jr. (2), Fraley (1), Gordon (2). CS_Long Jr. (1). SF_Escobar (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Mariners
Kikuchi W, 1-1 2 1-3 1 1 1 2 3
Boches H, 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Cortes H, 1 2 2 1 1 1 3
Gerber 1 0 0 0 1 1
Mills 1 0 0 0 1 0
Grotz 1 0 0 0 0 2
Mckinney 1 0 0 0 1 1
Diamondbacks
Young L, 0-1 2 4 3 3 1 3
Smith 2 3 1 1 1 2
Rondon 1 0 0 0 0 2
Jackson 1 3 2 2 0 0
Mantiply 1 0 0 0 0 0
Takahashi 2 0 0 0 0 3

WP_Smith.

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry First, Ron Kulpa Second, John Bacon Third, Paul Clemon.

Advertisement

T_2:43. A_9,243

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Ross arrives in Bulgaria

Today in History

1863: Congress passes Civil War conscription act