Mariners 6, Diamondbacks 2

Mariners Diamondbacks ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 6 10 6 Totals 29 2 4 2 Lng Jr. 2b 4 0 2 2 S.Marte cf 3 1 1 0 A.Hnson 2b 1 0 0 0 D.Ellis 3b 1 0 0 0 J.Frley dh 2 1 0 0 J.Rojas ss 2 0 0 0 O’Keefe ph 1 0 0 0 Qrecuto 2b 1 0 0 0 Au.Nola c 3 0 1 0 Escobar 3b 2 0 1 2 Raleigh c 1 0 0 0 DeLuzio cf 1 0 0 0 K.Lewis rf 3 1 1 2 Peralta lf 2 0 0 0 Rdrguez rf 1 0 0 0 Thmpson rf 1 0 0 0 Mrmljos 1b 3 1 1 0 C.Wlker 1b 2 0 0 0 J.Rizzo 1b 1 0 0 0 Ke.Cron 1b 2 0 0 0 T.Lopes 3b 3 0 1 1 T.Snder rf 1 0 0 0 J.Cowan 3b 1 0 0 0 P.Smith lf 1 0 0 0 D.Grdon ss 3 1 3 0 Y.Tomas dh 2 0 0 0 Hggerty pr 1 1 0 0 Se.Beer ph 2 0 0 0 M.Smith cf 3 1 1 1 A.Young 2b 2 1 1 0 Kelenic cf 1 0 0 0 Perdomo ss 1 0 0 0 B.Bshop lf 3 0 0 0 J.Hicks c 2 0 1 0 Lberato lf 1 0 0 0 D.Vrsho c 1 0 0 0

Seattle 021 102 000 — 6 Arizona 001 010 000 — 2

E_Mills (1). LOB_Seattle 5, Arizona 7. 2B_Lopes (6), Gordon (1), Smith (1), Marte (2). 3B_Marmolejos (2). HR_Lewis (2). SB_Long Jr. (2), Fraley (1), Gordon (2). CS_Long Jr. (1). SF_Escobar (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Mariners Kikuchi W, 1-1 2 1-3 1 1 1 2 3 Boches H, 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Cortes H, 1 2 2 1 1 1 3 Gerber 1 0 0 0 1 1 Mills 1 0 0 0 1 0 Grotz 1 0 0 0 0 2 Mckinney 1 0 0 0 1 1

Diamondbacks Young L, 0-1 2 4 3 3 1 3 Smith 2 3 1 1 1 2 Rondon 1 0 0 0 0 2 Jackson 1 3 2 2 0 0 Mantiply 1 0 0 0 0 0 Takahashi 2 0 0 0 0 3

WP_Smith.

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry First, Ron Kulpa Second, John Bacon Third, Paul Clemon.

T_2:43. A_9,243

