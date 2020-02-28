Mariners 6, Diamondbacks 2

|Mariners
|
|
|
|
|
|Diamondbacks
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|6
|10
|6
|
|Totals
|29
|2
|4
|2
|
|Lng Jr. 2b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|
|S.Marte cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|A.Hnson 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Ellis 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Frley dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|J.Rojas ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|O’Keefe ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Qrecuto 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Au.Nola c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Escobar 3b
|2
|0
|1
|2
|
|Raleigh c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|DeLuzio cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Lewis rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Peralta lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rdrguez rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Thmpson rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mrmljos 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|C.Wlker 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Rizzo 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ke.Cron 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Lopes 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|T.Snder rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Cowan 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|P.Smith lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Grdon ss
|3
|1
|3
|0
|
|Y.Tomas dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hggerty pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Se.Beer ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Smith cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|A.Young 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Kelenic cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Perdomo ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Bshop lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Hicks c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lberato lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Vrsho c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Seattle
|021
|102
|000
|—
|6
|Arizona
|001
|010
|000
|—
|2
E_Mills (1). LOB_Seattle 5, Arizona 7. 2B_Lopes (6), Gordon (1), Smith (1), Marte (2). 3B_Marmolejos (2). HR_Lewis (2). SB_Long Jr. (2), Fraley (1), Gordon (2). CS_Long Jr. (1). SF_Escobar (1).
|Mariners
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kikuchi W, 1-1
|2
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Boches H, 1
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cortes H, 1
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Gerber
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Mills
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Grotz
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Mckinney
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Diamondbacks
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Young L, 0-1
|2
|
|4
|3
|3
|1
|3
|Smith
|2
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Rondon
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Jackson
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Mantiply
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Takahashi
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
WP_Smith.
Umpires_Home, Scott Barry First, Ron Kulpa Second, John Bacon Third, Paul Clemon.
T_2:43. A_9,243
