Marist looks to sweep Fairfield

February 13, 2020 6:30 am
 
1 min read
      

Fairfield (9-14, 5-7) vs. Marist (6-15, 5-7)

McCann Center, Poughkeepsie, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield seeks revenge on Marist after dropping the first matchup in Bridgeport. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 8, when the Red Foxes outshot Fairfield 43.1 percent to 40.4 percent and hit seven more 3-pointers en route to a 12-point victory.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Michael Cubbage, Matt Herasme and Jordan Jones have collectively accounted for 43 percent of Marist’s scoring this season. For Fairfield, Jesus Cruz, Landon Taliaferro and Vincent Eze have combined to account for 53 percent of the team’s total scoring.

MAAC IMPROVEMENT: The Red Foxes have scored 64.1 points per game across 12 conference games, an improvement from the 56.2 per game they put up against non-conference competition.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Cubbage has made or assisted on 47 percent of all Marist field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 12 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 64: Fairfield is 0-11 when it allows at least 64 points and 9-3 when it holds opponents to less than 64.

STREAK STATS: Fairfield has dropped its last four road games, scoring 56.3 points and allowing 69.5 points during those contests. Marist has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 76.7 points while giving up 69.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Fairfield has held opposing teams to 64 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all MAAC teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

