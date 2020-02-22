Marist looks to sweep Niagara

Niagara (9-17, 7-8) vs. Marist (6-18, 5-10)

McCann Center, Poughkeepsie, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara seeks revenge on Marist after dropping the first matchup in Niagara. The teams last met on Jan. 31, when the Red Foxes shot 42.9 percent from the field while holding Niagara to just 34.9 percent on their way to a 67-48 victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Marist’s Michael Cubbage, Matt Herasme and Jordan Jones have collectively accounted for 44 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 45 percent of all Red Foxes points over the last five games.MIGHTY MARCUS: Marcus Hammond has connected on 39.8 percent of the 133 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 17 over his last three games. He’s also converted 78.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

Advertisement

WINLESS WHEN: Niagara is 0-12 when scoring fewer than 64 points and 9-5 when scoring at least 64.

STREAK STATS: Niagara has lost its last five road games, scoring 60.2 points, while allowing 70.2 per game.

BALL SECURITY: The diligent Niagara offense has turned the ball over on 16 percent of its possessions, the 20th-best mark in Division I. 21.1 percent of all Marist possessions have resulted in a turnover (the Red Foxes are ranked 301st, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.