Marlins 5, Mets 3

Marlins Mets ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 5 10 5 Totals 32 3 5 3 J.Berti ss 2 0 0 0 J.McNil 3b 2 1 1 0 Chsholm ss 2 1 2 0 W.Tffey 3b 2 0 0 0 Hrrison cf 2 1 1 0 P.Alnso 1b 3 1 0 0 Vi.Mesa cf 2 0 0 0 Vasquez 1b 0 0 0 0 Is.Diaz 2b 2 0 1 0 Cnforto rf 3 1 1 0 J.Dvers 2b 2 0 0 0 Winaker rf 1 0 0 0 G.Coper 1b 2 0 2 1 W.Ramos c 2 0 1 2 Le.Diaz 1b 2 0 1 1 Sanchez c 1 0 0 0 Brinson lf 2 0 0 0 Bossart c 1 0 0 0 M.Serra lf 2 0 0 0 M.Adams dh 3 0 0 1 Ramirez dh 1 1 1 1 Mrsnick cf 2 0 1 0 B.Mller ph 2 0 0 0 Q.Brdey cf 2 0 0 0 Rdrguez 3b 1 1 0 0 Gimenez ss 3 0 1 0 G.Katoh 3b 2 0 0 0 Rdrguez ss 1 0 0 0 J.Blday rf 2 0 1 0 J.Prker lf 2 0 0 0 Encrncn rf 2 1 1 1 T.Tebow lf 1 0 0 0 Wallach c 1 0 0 1 M.Mroff 2b 3 0 0 0 Lvrnway c 1 0 0 0

Miami 120 000 011 — 5 New York 300 000 000 — 3

E_Harrison (1), Devers (1). DP_Miami 0, New York 96. 2B_Ramos (1). HR_Ramirez (1), Encarnacion (1). SB_Chisholm (1), Harrison 2 (2). CS_Bleday (1). SF_Wallach (1), Adams (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Marlins Yamamoto 2 3 3 2 0 2 Conley 2 2 0 0 0 2 Dugger 2 0 0 0 0 1 Garcia W, 0-0 1 0 0 0 0 2 Stanek H, 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 Tarpley S, 0-0 1 0 0 0 0 0

Mets Porcello 1 2 1 1 0 1 Shreve BS, 0-0 1 2 2 2 0 0 Oswalt 2 2 0 0 0 0 Zamora 1 1 0 0 0 1 Gilliam 1 0 0 0 0 1 Smith 1 0 0 0 0 1 Uceta L, 0-0 1 2 1 1 1 0 Ryan 1 1 1 1 0 2

HBP_by_Shreve (Ramirez), Oswalt (Rodriguez).

Umpires_Home, John Libka First, Angel Hernandez Second, Carlos Torres Third, Ben Sonnta.

T_2:30. A_6,435

