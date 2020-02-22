Marlins 5, Mets 3

|Marlins
|
|
|
|
|
|Mets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|5
|10
|5
|
|Totals
|32
|3
|5
|3
|
|J.Berti ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.McNil 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Chsholm ss
|2
|1
|2
|0
|
|W.Tffey 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hrrison cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|P.Alnso 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Vi.Mesa cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vasquez 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Is.Diaz 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cnforto rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|J.Dvers 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Winaker rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|G.Coper 1b
|2
|0
|2
|1
|
|W.Ramos c
|2
|0
|1
|2
|
|Le.Diaz 1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Sanchez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brinson lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bossart c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Serra lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Adams dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Ramirez dh
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Mrsnick cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|B.Mller ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Q.Brdey cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rdrguez 3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Gimenez ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|G.Katoh 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rdrguez ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Blday rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Prker lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Encrncn rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|T.Tebow lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wallach c
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|M.Mroff 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lvrnway c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Miami
|120
|000
|011
|—
|5
|New York
|300
|000
|000
|—
|3
E_Harrison (1), Devers (1). DP_Miami 0, New York 96. 2B_Ramos (1). HR_Ramirez (1), Encarnacion (1). SB_Chisholm (1), Harrison 2 (2). CS_Bleday (1). SF_Wallach (1), Adams (1).
|Marlins
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Yamamoto
|2
|
|3
|3
|2
|0
|2
|Conley
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Dugger
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Garcia W, 0-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Stanek H, 0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Tarpley S, 0-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Porcello
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Shreve BS, 0-0
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Oswalt
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Zamora
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gilliam
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Smith
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Uceta L, 0-0
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Ryan
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
HBP_by_Shreve (Ramirez), Oswalt (Rodriguez).
Umpires_Home, John Libka First, Angel Hernandez Second, Carlos Torres Third, Ben Sonnta.
T_2:30. A_6,435
