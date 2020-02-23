Listen Live Sports

Marlins 5, Nationals 2

February 23, 2020 6:39 pm
 
< a min read
      
Nationals Marlins
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 2 7 2 Totals 33 5 10 5
V.Rbles cf 1 1 0 0 J.Vllar dh 2 0 0 0
Bnfacio cf 1 0 0 0 Ramirez ph 3 0 0 0
A.Eaton rf 2 0 2 0 Andrson 3b 2 0 0 0
Wllmson rf 1 0 0 0 Alvarez 3b 2 0 0 0
K.Szuki c 2 0 0 1 Dckrson cf 2 0 0 0
T.Gshue c 2 0 0 0 Brinson cf 2 1 1 0
Ju.Soto lf 2 0 0 0 Aguilar 1b 1 1 0 0
J.Shuck lf 1 0 0 0 Le.Diaz 1b 2 0 1 0
E.Thmes 1b 3 0 0 0 M.Joyce rf 1 0 0 0
C.Wlson ph 1 0 0 0 Hrrison rf 2 1 2 1
Kieboom 3b 3 0 0 0 Ma.Kemp lf 2 0 1 1
Ra.Read dh 4 1 1 0 Encrncn lf 2 1 1 0
Wi.Difo 2b 2 0 1 0 Is.Diaz 2b 1 0 1 0
J.Wlson 2b 2 0 2 0 C.Lopes 2b 2 1 2 1
L.Grcia ss 4 0 1 1 J.Alfro c 2 0 0 0
Nvrreto c 2 0 0 0
M.Rojas ss 2 0 0 0
Chsholm ss 1 0 1 2
Washington 100 000 100 2
Miami 010 000 04x 5

E_Kieboom (1). DP_Washington 0, Miami 96. 2B_Read (1), Lopes (1), Chisholm (1). SB_Harrison (1), Kemp (1), Chisholm (1). CS_Harrison (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Nationals
Fedde 1 1-3 1 1 0 2 2
Harper 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2
Espino 2 1 0 0 0 2
Rainey 1 1 0 0 0 0
Guerra H, 0 1 1 0 0 1 0
Self L, 0-0 1 6 4 4 0 2
Marlins
Hernandez 2 0 1 1 1 1
Smith 1 1 0 0 0 0
Castano 2 1 0 0 0 1
Vesia 1 1 0 0 2 1
Venditte 1 3 1 1 0 0
Northcraft W, 0-0 1 0 0 0 0 2
Lee S, 0-0 1 1 0 0 1 1

HBP_by_Hernandez (Robles).

WP_Fedde, Hernandez.

Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson First, CB Bucknor Second, Carlos Torres Third, Brennan Mille.

T_3:01. A_3,304

