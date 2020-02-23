Marlins 5, Nationals 2

|Nationals
|
|
|
|
|
|Marlins
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|2
|7
|2
|
|Totals
|33
|5
|10
|5
|
|V.Rbles cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|J.Vllar dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bnfacio cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ramirez ph
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Eaton rf
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
|Andrson 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wllmson rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alvarez 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Szuki c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Dckrson cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Gshue c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brinson cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Ju.Soto lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Aguilar 1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|J.Shuck lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Le.Diaz 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|E.Thmes 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Joyce rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Wlson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hrrison rf
|2
|1
|2
|1
|
|Kieboom 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ma.Kemp lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Ra.Read dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Encrncn lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Wi.Difo 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Is.Diaz 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Wlson 2b
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
|C.Lopes 2b
|2
|1
|2
|1
|
|L.Grcia ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|J.Alfro c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Nvrreto c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|M.Rojas ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Chsholm ss
|1
|0
|1
|2
|
|Washington
|100
|000
|100
|—
|2
|Miami
|010
|000
|04x
|—
|5
E_Kieboom (1). DP_Washington 0, Miami 96. 2B_Read (1), Lopes (1), Chisholm (1). SB_Harrison (1), Kemp (1), Chisholm (1). CS_Harrison (1).
|Nationals
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fedde
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|Harper
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Espino
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Rainey
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Guerra H, 0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Self L, 0-0
|1
|
|6
|4
|4
|0
|2
|Marlins
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hernandez
|2
|
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Smith
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Castano
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Vesia
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Venditte
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Northcraft W, 0-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Lee S, 0-0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP_by_Hernandez (Robles).
WP_Fedde, Hernandez.
Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson First, CB Bucknor Second, Carlos Torres Third, Brennan Mille.
T_3:01. A_3,304
