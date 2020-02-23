Marlins 5, Nationals 2

Nationals Marlins ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 2 7 2 Totals 33 5 10 5 V.Rbles cf 1 1 0 0 J.Vllar dh 2 0 0 0 Bnfacio cf 1 0 0 0 Ramirez ph 3 0 0 0 A.Eaton rf 2 0 2 0 Andrson 3b 2 0 0 0 Wllmson rf 1 0 0 0 Alvarez 3b 2 0 0 0 K.Szuki c 2 0 0 1 Dckrson cf 2 0 0 0 T.Gshue c 2 0 0 0 Brinson cf 2 1 1 0 Ju.Soto lf 2 0 0 0 Aguilar 1b 1 1 0 0 J.Shuck lf 1 0 0 0 Le.Diaz 1b 2 0 1 0 E.Thmes 1b 3 0 0 0 M.Joyce rf 1 0 0 0 C.Wlson ph 1 0 0 0 Hrrison rf 2 1 2 1 Kieboom 3b 3 0 0 0 Ma.Kemp lf 2 0 1 1 Ra.Read dh 4 1 1 0 Encrncn lf 2 1 1 0 Wi.Difo 2b 2 0 1 0 Is.Diaz 2b 1 0 1 0 J.Wlson 2b 2 0 2 0 C.Lopes 2b 2 1 2 1 L.Grcia ss 4 0 1 1 J.Alfro c 2 0 0 0 Nvrreto c 2 0 0 0 M.Rojas ss 2 0 0 0 Chsholm ss 1 0 1 2

Washington 100 000 100 — 2 Miami 010 000 04x — 5

E_Kieboom (1). DP_Washington 0, Miami 96. 2B_Read (1), Lopes (1), Chisholm (1). SB_Harrison (1), Kemp (1), Chisholm (1). CS_Harrison (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Nationals Fedde 1 1-3 1 1 0 2 2 Harper 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 Espino 2 1 0 0 0 2 Rainey 1 1 0 0 0 0 Guerra H, 0 1 1 0 0 1 0 Self L, 0-0 1 6 4 4 0 2

Marlins Hernandez 2 0 1 1 1 1 Smith 1 1 0 0 0 0 Castano 2 1 0 0 0 1 Vesia 1 1 0 0 2 1 Venditte 1 3 1 1 0 0 Northcraft W, 0-0 1 0 0 0 0 2 Lee S, 0-0 1 1 0 0 1 1

HBP_by_Hernandez (Robles).

WP_Fedde, Hernandez.

Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson First, CB Bucknor Second, Carlos Torres Third, Brennan Mille.

T_3:01. A_3,304

