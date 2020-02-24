Marlins 6, Cardinals 3

|Cardinals
|
|
|
|
|
|Marlins
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|3
|9
|3
|
|Totals
|26
|6
|4
|2
|
|D.Fwler rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Vllar dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Wlliams ph
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Joyce ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Crpnter 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Andrson 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Montero 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Lopes pr
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gldhmdt dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dckrson lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Grman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Mller lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Y.Mlina c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Aguilar 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Knizner c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rdrguez 1b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|B.Mller ss
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|G.Coper rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ed.Sosa ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Blday rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|T.Edman 2b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|
|J.Berti 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schrock 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|G.Katoh 2b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|R.Rvelo lf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|M.Serra cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Au.Dean lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Vi.Mesa cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|L.Thmas cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Crvelli c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ngowski 1b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|
|Wallach c
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|M.Rojas ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|J.Dvers ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|St. Louis
|020
|001
|000
|—
|3
|Miami
|100
|000
|50x
|—
|6
E_Gant (1), Thomas (1), Alcantara (1). DP_St. Louis 0, Miami 4. 2B_Miller (1), Rodriguez (1). 3B_Miller (1). SB_Villar (1), Mesa (1). SF_Wallach (1).
|Cardinals
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gant
|2
|
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Helsley
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fernandez H, 0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Thompson H, 0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Liberatore L, 0-0
|
|2-3
|3
|5
|5
|3
|0
|Dobzanski
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Whitley
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Marlins
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Alcantara
|2
|
|2
|2
|1
|3
|1
|Neidert
|2
|
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sharp
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Rogers W, 0-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Eveld H, 0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Boxberger S, 0-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by_Helsley (Anderson).
WP_Liberatore, Dobzanski.
Balk_Liberatore, Alcantara.
Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller First, Andy Fletcher Second, John Libka Third, Mike Estabroo.
T_2:52. A_3,068
