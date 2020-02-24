Marlins 6, Cardinals 3

Cardinals Marlins ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 3 9 3 Totals 26 6 4 2 D.Fwler rf 1 0 0 0 J.Vllar dh 1 1 0 0 Wlliams ph 3 0 0 0 M.Joyce ph 2 0 0 0 Crpnter 3b 2 0 0 0 Andrson 3b 1 0 0 0 Montero 3b 3 0 0 0 C.Lopes pr 2 0 0 0 Gldhmdt dh 1 0 0 0 Dckrson lf 2 0 0 0 N.Grman ph 1 0 0 0 B.Mller lf 2 1 1 0 Y.Mlina c 3 0 1 0 Aguilar 1b 2 0 0 0 Knizner c 1 0 0 0 Rdrguez 1b 1 1 1 0 B.Mller ss 1 1 1 0 G.Coper rf 2 0 0 0 Ed.Sosa ph 1 0 0 0 J.Blday rf 2 1 1 1 T.Edman 2b 3 2 1 0 J.Berti 2b 2 0 0 0 Schrock 2b 1 0 0 0 G.Katoh 2b 1 1 1 0 R.Rvelo lf 3 0 2 1 M.Serra cf 2 0 0 0 Au.Dean lf 1 0 1 0 Vi.Mesa cf 0 1 0 0 L.Thmas cf 4 0 1 0 Crvelli c 2 0 0 0 Ngowski 1b 4 0 2 2 Wallach c 0 0 0 1 M.Rojas ss 2 0 0 0 J.Dvers ss 0 0 0 0

St. Louis 020 001 000 — 3 Miami 100 000 50x — 6

E_Gant (1), Thomas (1), Alcantara (1). DP_St. Louis 0, Miami 4. 2B_Miller (1), Rodriguez (1). 3B_Miller (1). SB_Villar (1), Mesa (1). SF_Wallach (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cardinals Gant 2 0 1 0 1 2 Helsley 2 0 0 0 0 0 Fernandez H, 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 Thompson H, 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 Liberatore L, 0-0 2-3 3 5 5 3 0 Dobzanski 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Whitley 1 1 0 0 0 3

Marlins Alcantara 2 2 2 1 3 1 Neidert 2 4 0 0 0 0 Sharp 2 2 1 1 2 1 Rogers W, 0-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 Eveld H, 0 1 1 0 0 0 2 Boxberger S, 0-0 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Helsley (Anderson).

WP_Liberatore, Dobzanski.

Advertisement

Balk_Liberatore, Alcantara.

Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller First, Andy Fletcher Second, John Libka Third, Mike Estabroo.

T_2:52. A_3,068

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.