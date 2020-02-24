Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Marlins 6, Cardinals 3

February 24, 2020 4:15 pm
 
< a min read
      
Cardinals Marlins
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 3 9 3 Totals 26 6 4 2
D.Fwler rf 1 0 0 0 J.Vllar dh 1 1 0 0
Wlliams ph 3 0 0 0 M.Joyce ph 2 0 0 0
Crpnter 3b 2 0 0 0 Andrson 3b 1 0 0 0
Montero 3b 3 0 0 0 C.Lopes pr 2 0 0 0
Gldhmdt dh 1 0 0 0 Dckrson lf 2 0 0 0
N.Grman ph 1 0 0 0 B.Mller lf 2 1 1 0
Y.Mlina c 3 0 1 0 Aguilar 1b 2 0 0 0
Knizner c 1 0 0 0 Rdrguez 1b 1 1 1 0
B.Mller ss 1 1 1 0 G.Coper rf 2 0 0 0
Ed.Sosa ph 1 0 0 0 J.Blday rf 2 1 1 1
T.Edman 2b 3 2 1 0 J.Berti 2b 2 0 0 0
Schrock 2b 1 0 0 0 G.Katoh 2b 1 1 1 0
R.Rvelo lf 3 0 2 1 M.Serra cf 2 0 0 0
Au.Dean lf 1 0 1 0 Vi.Mesa cf 0 1 0 0
L.Thmas cf 4 0 1 0 Crvelli c 2 0 0 0
Ngowski 1b 4 0 2 2 Wallach c 0 0 0 1
M.Rojas ss 2 0 0 0
J.Dvers ss 0 0 0 0
St. Louis 020 001 000 3
Miami 100 000 50x 6

E_Gant (1), Thomas (1), Alcantara (1). DP_St. Louis 0, Miami 4. 2B_Miller (1), Rodriguez (1). 3B_Miller (1). SB_Villar (1), Mesa (1). SF_Wallach (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cardinals
Gant 2 0 1 0 1 2
Helsley 2 0 0 0 0 0
Fernandez H, 0 1 0 0 0 0 1
Thompson H, 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
Liberatore L, 0-0 2-3 3 5 5 3 0
Dobzanski 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Whitley 1 1 0 0 0 3
Marlins
Alcantara 2 2 2 1 3 1
Neidert 2 4 0 0 0 0
Sharp 2 2 1 1 2 1
Rogers W, 0-0 1 0 0 0 0 1
Eveld H, 0 1 1 0 0 0 2
Boxberger S, 0-0 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Helsley (Anderson).

WP_Liberatore, Dobzanski.

Advertisement

Balk_Liberatore, Alcantara.

Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller First, Andy Fletcher Second, John Libka Third, Mike Estabroo.

        Insight by Equinix: Learn how DIA and NSA create a secure and flexible infrastructure to use AI and machine learning tools in this free webinar.

T_2:52. A_3,068

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|26 Biometrics for Government & Law...
3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army honors African American Sgt. Major Christian Fleetwood

Today in History

1993: ATF raids Branch Davidian compound