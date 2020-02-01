Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Marquette 76, DePaul 72

February 1, 2020 4:26 pm
 
< a min read
      

DEPAUL (13-9)

Coleman-Lands 6-11 0-0 13, Moore 8-17 5-7 21, Butz 5-6 4-9 14, Weems 2-6 0-0 4, Reed 6-13 1-3 14, Hall 2-3 1-2 5, Ongenda 0-1 1-2 1, Lopez 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-58 12-23 72.

MARQUETTE (16-6)

Howard 8-21 10-11 31, Bailey 1-3 0-0 2, Anim 1-6 2-2 4, McEwen 1-5 11-13 13, John 1-2 3-4 5, Johnson 5-5 1-2 11, Torrence 2-3 2-3 7, Cain 1-3 0-0 3, Elliott 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 20-50 29-35 76.

Halftime_DePaul 40-34. 3-Point Goals_DePaul 2-10 (Coleman-Lands 1-2, Reed 1-2, Hall 0-1, Weems 0-2, Moore 0-3), Marquette 7-31 (Howard 5-15, Torrence 1-2, Cain 1-3, Bailey 0-2, Elliott 0-2, Anim 0-3, McEwen 0-4). Fouled Out_Reed, Johnson. Rebounds_DePaul 29 (Reed 7), Marquette 32 (McEwen 9). Assists_DePaul 17 (Moore 8), Marquette 10 (Howard 4). Total Fouls_DePaul 24, Marquette 19. A_17,781 (17,500).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|3 Federal Procurement - Boot Camp
2|3 R&D Funding for DC-Based Deep Tech...
2|4 ICIT 2020 Fall Briefing: The Next...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Solider reunites with children at Conn. National Guard facility

Today in History

1913: 16th Amendment authorizes Congress to collect income tax