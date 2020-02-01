Marquette 76, DePaul 72

DEPAUL (13-9)

Coleman-Lands 6-11 0-0 13, Moore 8-17 5-7 21, Butz 5-6 4-9 14, Weems 2-6 0-0 4, Reed 6-13 1-3 14, Hall 2-3 1-2 5, Ongenda 0-1 1-2 1, Lopez 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-58 12-23 72.

MARQUETTE (16-6)

Howard 8-21 10-11 31, Bailey 1-3 0-0 2, Anim 1-6 2-2 4, McEwen 1-5 11-13 13, John 1-2 3-4 5, Johnson 5-5 1-2 11, Torrence 2-3 2-3 7, Cain 1-3 0-0 3, Elliott 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 20-50 29-35 76.

Halftime_DePaul 40-34. 3-Point Goals_DePaul 2-10 (Coleman-Lands 1-2, Reed 1-2, Hall 0-1, Weems 0-2, Moore 0-3), Marquette 7-31 (Howard 5-15, Torrence 1-2, Cain 1-3, Bailey 0-2, Elliott 0-2, Anim 0-3, McEwen 0-4). Fouled Out_Reed, Johnson. Rebounds_DePaul 29 (Reed 7), Marquette 32 (McEwen 9). Assists_DePaul 17 (Moore 8), Marquette 10 (Howard 4). Total Fouls_DePaul 24, Marquette 19. A_17,781 (17,500).

