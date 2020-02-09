Listen Live Sports

Marquette 76, No. 19 Butler 57

February 9, 2020 2:02 pm
 
BUTLER (18-6)

Golden 3-11 1-2 7, McDermott 0-5 2-2 2, Nze 6-9 2-2 14, Baldwin 10-16 0-0 23, Thompson 1-4 2-2 4, Tucker 3-12 0-0 7, Baddley 0-0 0-0 0, Battle 0-3 0-0 0, Smits 0-0 0-0 0, Hastings 0-0 0-0 0, Mulloy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-60 7-8 57.

MARQUETTE (17-6)

Bailey 6-8 0-0 16, John 2-3 0-0 4, Howard 4-11 6-8 17, McEwen 5-11 2-2 16, Anim 2-12 4-8 8, Johnson 2-2 5-6 9, Elliott 0-0 2-2 2, Cain 1-4 2-2 4, Torrence 0-0 0-0 0, Gardiner 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-51 21-28 76.

Halftime_Marquette 34-26. 3-Point Goals_Butler 4-20 (Baldwin 3-6, Tucker 1-6, Golden 0-1, Nze 0-1, Battle 0-3, McDermott 0-3), Marquette 11-24 (Bailey 4-5, McEwen 4-6, Howard 3-9, Cain 0-1, Anim 0-3). Rebounds_Butler 30 (Golden, Baldwin 6), Marquette 35 (Bailey 8). Assists_Butler 11 (Thompson 7), Marquette 16 (McEwen 6). Total Fouls_Butler 19, Marquette 11. A_17,526 (17,500).

