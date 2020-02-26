Marquette 93, Georgetown 72

GEORGETOWN (15-13)

Pickett 4-13 3-5 12, Wahab 2-6 2-2 6, Allen 4-8 0-0 8, Blair 7-18 0-0 18, Mosely 5-10 8-8 19, Ighoefe 2-2 0-1 4, Robinson 2-4 0-0 5, Muresan 0-0 0-0 0, Azinge 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-62 13-16 72.

MARQUETTE (18-9)

Bailey 3-6 2-2 10, John 2-2 2-2 6, Howard 10-16 5-5 30, McEwen 0-3 0-0 0, Anim 6-10 1-2 15, Cain 6-11 0-0 15, Johnson 4-7 1-3 9, Torrence 3-3 0-0 8, Elliott 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 34-60 11-14 93.

Halftime_Marquette 43-32. 3-Point Goals_Georgetown 7-15 (Blair 4-9, Robinson 1-1, Mosely 1-2, Pickett 1-3), Marquette 14-31 (Howard 5-10, Cain 3-6, Torrence 2-2, Anim 2-4, Bailey 2-4, Elliott 0-2, McEwen 0-3). Rebounds_Georgetown 25 (Pickett, Mosely 6), Marquette 35 (Johnson 11). Assists_Georgetown 12 (Allen, Blair 4), Marquette 23 (Howard 7). Total Fouls_Georgetown 12, Marquette 17.

