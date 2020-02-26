Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Marquette 93, Georgetown 72

February 26, 2020 10:47 pm
 
< a min read
      

GEORGETOWN (15-13)

Pickett 4-13 3-5 12, Wahab 2-6 2-2 6, Allen 4-8 0-0 8, Blair 7-18 0-0 18, Mosely 5-10 8-8 19, Ighoefe 2-2 0-1 4, Robinson 2-4 0-0 5, Muresan 0-0 0-0 0, Azinge 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-62 13-16 72.

MARQUETTE (18-9)

Bailey 3-6 2-2 10, John 2-2 2-2 6, Howard 10-16 5-5 30, McEwen 0-3 0-0 0, Anim 6-10 1-2 15, Cain 6-11 0-0 15, Johnson 4-7 1-3 9, Torrence 3-3 0-0 8, Elliott 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 34-60 11-14 93.

Halftime_Marquette 43-32. 3-Point Goals_Georgetown 7-15 (Blair 4-9, Robinson 1-1, Mosely 1-2, Pickett 1-3), Marquette 14-31 (Howard 5-10, Cain 3-6, Torrence 2-2, Anim 2-4, Bailey 2-4, Elliott 0-2, McEwen 0-3). Rebounds_Georgetown 25 (Pickett, Mosely 6), Marquette 35 (Johnson 11). Assists_Georgetown 12 (Allen, Blair 4), Marquette 23 (Howard 7). Total Fouls_Georgetown 12, Marquette 17.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army honors African American Sgt. Major Christian Fleetwood

Today in History

1993: ATF raids Branch Davidian compound