Marshall 71, UTEP 61

MARSHALL (13-14)

Bennett 2-3 0-0 4, J.Williams 5-12 0-0 14, Kinsey 4-14 3-5 11, Taylor 2-6 0-0 6, West 1-8 2-2 5, Beyers 6-9 2-3 18, Miladinovic 3-4 2-2 8, George 2-3 0-0 5, Sarenac 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-59 9-12 71.

UTEP (13-14)

Verhoeven 2-3 0-0 4, B.Williams 8-20 5-6 23, Edwards 5-11 2-4 14, Lathon 2-7 1-3 5, Boum 3-12 5-6 12, Odigie 1-5 1-2 3, Stroud 0-1 0-0 0, Archie 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-60 14-21 61.

Halftime_Marshall 36-26. 3-Point Goals_Marshall 12-31 (Beyers 4-6, J.Williams 4-10, Taylor 2-5, George 1-2, West 1-7, Kinsey 0-1), UTEP 5-20 (Edwards 2-5, B.Williams 2-6, Boum 1-5, Odigie 0-1, Lathon 0-3). Rebounds_Marshall 39 (J.Williams, West 6), UTEP 36 (Boum 10). Assists_Marshall 17 (West 8), UTEP 9 (B.Williams, Edwards, Lathon, Boum 2). Total Fouls_Marshall 22, UTEP 14. A_4,424 (12,222).

