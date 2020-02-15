Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Marshall 71, UTEP 61

February 15, 2020 6:28 pm
 
< a min read
      

MARSHALL (13-14)

Bennett 2-3 0-0 4, J.Williams 5-12 0-0 14, Kinsey 4-14 3-5 11, Taylor 2-6 0-0 6, West 1-8 2-2 5, Beyers 6-9 2-3 18, Miladinovic 3-4 2-2 8, George 2-3 0-0 5, Sarenac 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-59 9-12 71.

UTEP (13-14)

Verhoeven 2-3 0-0 4, B.Williams 8-20 5-6 23, Edwards 5-11 2-4 14, Lathon 2-7 1-3 5, Boum 3-12 5-6 12, Odigie 1-5 1-2 3, Stroud 0-1 0-0 0, Archie 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-60 14-21 61.

Halftime_Marshall 36-26. 3-Point Goals_Marshall 12-31 (Beyers 4-6, J.Williams 4-10, Taylor 2-5, George 1-2, West 1-7, Kinsey 0-1), UTEP 5-20 (Edwards 2-5, B.Williams 2-6, Boum 1-5, Odigie 0-1, Lathon 0-3). Rebounds_Marshall 39 (J.Williams, West 6), UTEP 36 (Boum 10). Assists_Marshall 17 (West 8), UTEP 9 (B.Williams, Edwards, Lathon, Boum 2). Total Fouls_Marshall 22, UTEP 14. A_4,424 (12,222).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|17 AI in Government Feb 2020 Event with...
2|18 AUSA Breakfast Series - LTG Thomas A....
2|18 Vision Defense Strategic Planning Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

VP disembarks Air Force Two at Charleston Air Force Base

Today in History

1801: Thomas Jefferson elected third president of United States