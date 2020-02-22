Listen Live Sports

Marshall 74, Old Dominion 66

February 22, 2020 10:21 pm
 
OLD DOMINION (11-17)

Carver 1-3 1-2 3, Reece 2-7 8-12 14, Curry 8-17 4-6 24, Green 6-16 0-0 15, Oliver 1-8 0-0 3, Hunter 1-4 0-0 3, Ezikpe 2-6 0-0 4, Pilavios 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 21-64 13-20 66.

MARSHALL (14-14)

Bennett 5-10 4-6 14, J.Williams 4-10 3-5 14, Kinsey 5-12 3-4 14, Taylor 2-6 4-4 10, West 6-12 1-3 18, Beyers 1-10 0-1 2, Sarenac 0-1 0-0 0, George 1-3 0-0 2, Miladinovic 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 24-67 15-23 74.

Halftime_Marshall 34-31. 3-Point Goals_Old Dominion 11-22 (Curry 4-6, Green 3-4, Reece 2-4, Hunter 1-2, Oliver 1-4, Carver 0-1, Pilavios 0-1), Marshall 11-30 (West 5-7, J.Williams 3-7, Taylor 2-5, Kinsey 1-4, George 0-1, Sarenac 0-1, Beyers 0-5). Fouled Out_J.Williams. Rebounds_Old Dominion 49 (Carver 17), Marshall 42 (J.Williams 13). Assists_Old Dominion 10 (Curry 5), Marshall 15 (West 5). Total Fouls_Old Dominion 22, Marshall 14. A_5,916 (9,048).

