Marshall scores 21 to lead Rider past Monmouth 79-67

February 29, 2020 12:05 am
 
LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Tyere Marshall had 21 points and 15 rebounds as Rider topped Monmouth 79-67 on Friday night.

Dimencio Vaughn had 16 points and 11 rebounds for Rider (16-12, 10-8 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive home victory. Stevie Jordan added 14 points. Willy Nunez Jr. had 13 points.

Deion Hammond had 28 points for the Hawks (16-12, 10-7). Ray Salnave added 10 points.

The Broncs leveled the season series against the Hawks with the win. Monmouth defeated Rider 90-84 on Feb. 2. Rider matches up against Fairfield on the road on Sunday. Monmouth faces Manhattan at home on Sunday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

